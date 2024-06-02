Sellout Crowd Announced at New England Dragway for NHRA New England Nationals

NHRA and officials at New England Dragway announced a sellout crowd for Saturday qualifying at the 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals.

The passionate fanbase in the New England area again packed the historic facility in Epping, with a huge crowd taking in a spectacular day of qualifying and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. After an unfortunate 2023 race due to inclement weather, an overflow crowd returned on Saturday and enjoyed an action-packed day at the seventh of 20 races during the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series season.

“I feel very honored that these people came last year in such bad conditions. There were droves of people coming in and now we can give back to these people and give them a great event on a beautiful weekend. That makes me feel awesome,” New England Dragway President Paul Lorenti said.

“I think the numbers are up from previous years and we’re so glad. We’re going to give them a great show.”

It is the third sellout crowd of the 2024 NHRA season, following two sellout days in Phoenix earlier this year.

Eliminations for the 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at New England Dragway.

