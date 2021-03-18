Selection, Hands-On Service Help Flying A Motorsports Stand Out for Over 30 Years

As a dedicated race car trailer dealer for over 30 years, Flying A Motorsports’ Alan Cape has just about seen it all. He’s operated successfully through good times and bad, navigating an ever-changing racing industry and equally fluctuating national economy.

Going into the company’s 33rd year in business, Cape and his team are using their years of experience to continue serving customers through the challenging COVID-19 public health crisis.

The current demand for new and used motorhomes, toterhomes and trailers outweighs the supply, creating an industry-wide shortage. Flying A’s inventory is down from its usual 100 units. Plus, many manufacturers are working through a backlog of orders, meaning brand-new models are hard to find.

But that’s where a full-service dealer like Flying A comes in to save the day. The company has a number of stock units on order that can be changed to meet customer specifications. Flying A can also upgrade the new and used models on its lot. They can also perform work on units customers bring in. This includes installation of new PitPal cabinets or Arrow Components awnings. The service center at Flying A’s main location in Cuba, Missouri, can also service generators and repair hail damage.

Customers can take delivery of their Flying A Motorsports purchases at the Missouri location, located a little over an hour from St. Louis and less than two hours from Midwest chassis builders like Jerry Bickel, Jerry Haas and Tim McAmis. The company also offers nationwide delivery services, allowing customers to take delivery at their race shop or even at the track.

Trackside delivery is often a mutually beneficial option for customers and Flying A, as Cape and company representatives like Loren Wilson regularly attend roughly 20 events a year. They set up a midway display showing off some of the nicest equipment to roll onto the lot. The display is almost always located in the staging lanes, allowing Wilson to pass out ice-cold water to drivers and crew members waiting to hit the track.

It’s all part of the philosophy that Cape has used for three decades. Treat the customers well and they will treat you well back by returning and referring other future customers.

“We’re one of the oldest race car trailer dealerships in the U.S. and we’ve seen just about everything,” Cape says. “We’ve witnessed many dealerships and manufacturers come and go. Some due to economic conditions, others to poorly run operations and some because they were just flat dishonest. We’ve tried to remain steady and rock solid in the way we operate and have tons of repeat customers because they know they can count on us to be fair and honest with them.”

