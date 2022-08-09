Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

See America’s Quickest Street Cars Racing for Free at Milan Dragway

Published

Ten o’clock in the morning on a Thursday is hardly drag racing prime time, but at Milan Dragway in Michigan on August 11 there will be some truly legendary American street cars making runs. And the best part? You’ll be able to watch for (almost) free.

Tom Bailey’s Sick Seconds 1.0 Camaro, David Schroeder’s nitrous ’63 Corvette, Joe Barry’s gorgeous ’56 Chevy and Jason Sack’s Midwest Drags-winning turbo LS Nova will all be on the scene, along with the first runs by Alex Taylor’s latest project, a radical Dodge Savoy.

The event is Sick Time Attack, and it’s part of Sick Nights, a three-day long car cruise organized by Bailey, who you may remember as the promoter of the highly successful Sick Week earlier this year.

“It’s not often you’ll see all these cars together outside of a drag-and-drive event, let alone on a Thursday morning,” Bailey laughed. “This is all about some car guys having some fun for charity — a glorified test and tune is what we have called it. We’re going to race to see who can get the quickest time of the day, and I think there might be a few grudge races too. Even though it’s an odd time of the week, we’d love to have as many people on the property as we can to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan and Bubba’s Buddies (Degenerative Myelopathy).”

Sick Nights is basically a three-day long, very casual car cruise. It begins on Wednesday night with a free car show at Sick Pizza in Oxford, Michigan, where there will be pizza and beer available for a donation to two great causes, the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan and Bubba’s Buddies (Degenerative Myelopathy). Then there is Sick Time Attack at Milan Dragway on Thursday, before Sick Skids takes place at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan on Friday, featuring a burnout competition.

If you’d like to play at Sick Time Attack, you can do that too. Tech cards are $100 and all proceeds go to charity. Enter here: https://tickets.thefoat.com/sickthemag/Sick+Time+Attack+at+Milan+Dragway/tickets/id-Q0R5zNYs8xA_/

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.