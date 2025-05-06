Second Lucas Oil Series Event Announced for Indianapolis Raceway Park

NHRA’s North Central Division and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park have announced the addition of a second NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event at the historic track, Aug. 8-10, 2025.

The event, scheduled less than a month before the 71st Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at the same facility, ensures a month of jam-packed racing for Division 3 competitors at a pair of historic facilities, with the division also set to compete in an LODRS event at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ky., Aug. 22-24.

“After evaluating options for the addition of a divisional race this season, we collectively decided this was the best option for our division members,” said NHRA Division 3 Director William Tharpe. “We appreciate the staff at Lucas Oil IRP stepping up and helping us put this event on during what is sure to be a busy month. We’re also excited about ongoing conversations with other tracks within the division for the 2026 season and hope to be adding some new facilities to the rotation for next season and beyond.”

Officials also announced the previously scheduled July Lucas Oil regional event for Top Alcohol competitors will not be rescheduled. The regional schedule kicks off May 2-3 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park at the annual Cleetus and Cars event.

The additional divisional race brings the 2025 Division 3 schedule back to a full six events for competitors across the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, with the opening event set for this weekend in Indianapolis and the season finale, a doubleheader, on its traditional weekend, Oct. 1-5, at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Registration details for the added event will be announced closer to race weekend. For more information on the 2025 NHRA Division 3 schedule, visit www.NHRADiv3.com.

This story was originally published on May 6, 2025.