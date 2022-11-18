Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Second-Generation Tuner Johnny Miller Quickly Establishing Substantial Resume

Published

Johnny Miller is quickly making a name for himself as a skilled tuner in the world of drag racing. He’s only 21 years old but has the knowledge of a seasoned veteran.

Miller is the son of one of the best tuners in drag racing and now an NHRA Pro Mod Champion Crew Chief, Jamie Miller. Johnny is following closely in his father’s footsteps, which has been easy to do since he has a deep-rooted passion for racing.

“I’ve been around cars my entire life. My dad has been around it for as long as I can remember,” Miller explained. “I would miss school to go to the race track. That was kind of my mom and dad’s reward to me. If you do good, you can go away this weekend to the track. From that moment on, I was addicted to it.”

As Miller spent more time at the track, he closely watched what his dad was doing, learning the ins and outs of what makes a car tick. Now Miller has quite an impressive client roster of his own. “I full-time maintin Ken Quartuccio’s Pro Mod. When I’m not doing that, I ran NHRA with Kris Thorne. I’ll run the radial series with Manny Buginga, and I do a little bit of nitrous racing with Michael Naumann and his son Jake,” explained Miller.

As a matter of fact, Miller’s first big win came this year as Kris Thorne secured the NHRA Pro Mod Championship at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. “I couldn’t even believe it. I’m still in shock – we all talk about it. We’re like, can you still believe that we won that?”

Miller’s first race with Thorne was in Charlotte at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, where Thorne finished first. “My dad couldn’t be there, and they needed somebody to run the laptop. My dad said, ‘my kid can do it,’ so I went there,” he explained. “I never really talked to Kris or any of his crew a whole lot and just walked in as a 21-year-old kid, and I’m like, I’m here to run the laptop this weekend.”

Miller corresponded with his dad via phone on track conditions, giving him his input. They would collectively decide on a tune-up for Thorne’s 2017 Pro Mod Procharger Hemi Chevy Camaro. “I never would’ve thought the first weekend out we would’ve won,” said Miller.

In addition to winning, another perk of the job is getting to work alongside his dad. “Some people are like, is that hard? You must get sick of each other,” Miller said.

“We never do, and we’re constantly together – it’s awesome. I always knew from 3rd grade when I get out of school, I want to go race with dad,” said Miller. “I graduated high school, and the next morning I was on a flight to go race with dad.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Miller has his 2023 season planned out and is ready to hit the track running and build upon what he accomplished this past year. “I’m going to be running PDRA with Ken [Quartuccio] and NHRA with the Thorne’s again,” he said as Miller mapped out his schedule. “It’s going to be a busy year.”

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.