Second Annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational Set as Co-Main Event at 2024 World Series of Pro Mod

The heavy hitters of Mountain Motor Pro Stock will return to Bradenton Motorsports Park March 1-3, 2024, for the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, race officials announced today. Held in conjunction with the $100,000-to-win Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, the Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational will reward the winner with unprecedented prize money.

“Pro Mod and Mountain Motor Pro Stock just go together,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and WSOPM promoter. “It’s hard not to be a fan of this class with its massive, naturally aspirated engines, hood scoops, and clutches. Plus, the people involved with Mountain Motor Pro Stock are truly special, and the class just continues to grow. The second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational will be the perfect complement to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod.”

The inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving saw class veterans John Montecalvo and Elijah Morton square off in the $25,000-to-win final round. Montecalvo turned on the win light, adding to his résumé that includes world championships in three different organizations.

Longtime class enthusiast and media member Scott “the Limo Guy” Soucy spearheaded the effort to create the inaugural MMPSI. He was eager to see the event return for 2024, and he’s already received offers to help make the MMPSI even bigger.

“After that inaugural event in March, I was just inspired to do whatever is required to take this thing to the next level,” said Soucy, who covers PDRA Extreme Pro Stock extensively through his Real Pro Stock series. “I see how much effort these racers put into their programs, I see what Wes Buck and his team at Drag Illustrated do, and I just want to help wherever I can. We’re actively seeking partners to be a part of this event, but I can say there’s already a groundswell of support behind this class and the MMPSI.”

The Mountain Motor Pro Stock class is in the midst of a resurgence. New drivers and teams are getting involved and past competitors are returning to form a group of around 30 active teams that compete within the PDRA’s eighth-mile Extreme Pro Stock class and NHRA’s quarter-mile Mountain Motor Pro Stock program.

“Mountain Motor Pro Stock is in such a great place right now, and I’m so proud and happy for them,” Soucy said. “I always want to make sure Tommy and Judy Franklin and the PDRA get the credit they deserve for giving these competitors a place to race and fostering the growth we’ve seen. With everyone working together, this class has a bright future.”

The Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational will utilize PDRA Extreme Pro Stock rules, including an eighth-mile format.

Additional event details, including invited drivers, will be announced at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com and on the WSOPM Facebook page.

