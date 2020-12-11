Second Annual CTech World Doorslammer Nationals Set for March 5-7, 2021 at Orlando Speed World Dragway; Multi-Year Title-Rights Agreement Reached

After a thrilling inaugural event in March that had the drag racing world buzzing, the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals is set for 2021, with the second annual event returning to Orlando Speed World Dragway on March 5-7.

CTech Manufacturing, an industry leader in the manufacturing of racing carts, cabinets and drawers, will also enter into a multi-year agreement to continue as a title sponsor for the race, which puts the spotlight on the stars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod. The two classes will continue to serve as the main event for the race weekend, which will again offer massive payouts and excitement, building upon the tremendous debut event in 2020.

“Last year, we left the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals full of excitement and extremely pleased with the outcome. It was a phenomenal event and we’re excited to be part of it long-term,” CTech Manufacturing Product Line Manager Nate Birkenmeier said. “It all boils down to (CTech owner) Jim Greenheck and his passion for racing and the racing community.

“That’s why we do this and this event represents the heart of racing. To have the lineup of cars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod that were there, you couldn’t ask for a better lineup and it’s only going to get better. Our passion and Jim’s passion is racing and the community involved in it, and when you saw all these cars and the response from teams and fans, it was so exciting.”

With Orlando Speed World Dragway providing a memorable backdrop and an incredible racing surface, the top performers in Pro Stock and Pro Mod put on a remarkable show a year ago, breaking records in each class in a show for the ages.

In his final year of racing in Pro Stock, legendary driver Jeg Coughlin Jr. won the inaugural race in Pro Stock in a thrilling side-by-side duel with longtime rival Greg Anderson, while Alex Laughlin scored an unforgettable win in Pro Mod.

Both classes will be the headliners in 2021, and Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said he plans to add Factory Stock Showdown to the mix as well, continuing with a variety of sportsman classes for the race as well.

With CTech Manufacturing returning as a multi-year title sponsor, it already gives the 2021 event plenty of momentum to surpass an inaugural race that drew rave reviews from every part of the drag racing world.

“We’re proud that the whole team at CTech Manufacturing sees the value in being part of this race, and their passion for the sport is incredible,” Buck said. “They share our vision for the sport of drag racing, and they share our belief that doorslammer drag racing is a marquee attraction. This race is and will continue to be the ultimate proving ground for doorslammer drag racing, and we were overwhelmed by the support we received for this race in 2020 and that is already in place for 2021.

“We’re going to continue the tradition of record paydays and the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals will once again deliver record-setting purses in Pro Stock and Pro Mod. My wish is the first weekend in March is a weekend every racer looks forward each year.”

Based in Weston, Wis., CTech Manufacturing has been the company of choice when it comes to aluminum carts, cabinets and drawers. Their line of durable, lightweight and high-quality products have allowed them to stand out in all motorsports, with advancement in that area opening up opportunities with U.S. Military/Naval applications, the NFL and many others.

They’ve developed strong relationships with numerous teams in drag racing and had a strong presence at the debut event. That will continue in 2021 and in addition to the title sponsorship, CTech Manufacturing will also award the winners in Pro Stock and Pro Mod a toolbox and are designing the custom-made trophies. The toolboxes were a major hit in the winner’s circle a year ago, providing one of the lasting images and memories of what was nearly a picture-perfect weekend.

“Jeggie sitting on the toolbox in the winner’s circle, it was phenomenal. That was the type of response we were looking for. The winner’s circle and that experience for sponsors and spectators, you don’t get that anywhere else,” Birkenmeier said.

“From working with Wes and the team at Drag Illustrated on the marketing and promotion to Richard Freeman at Elite Motorsports and everyone at Orlando Speed World and how they organized the weekend – it doesn’t get any better. It’s the best of the best and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Adding to the excitement is the event will mark the first race of the year for all the standouts in Pro Stock and Pro Mod, putting all eyes on Orlando on March 5-7 for the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals.

“I really feel like the door is open for even greater participation,” Buck said. “I think we’re going to see number going up across the board, and our home for this race is in Orlando. None of this would be possible without Ozzy and Maria Moya and their shared belief and passion in doorslammer drag racing. We firmly believe this will be the biggest independent drag race in the world in 2021.”

