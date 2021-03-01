Second Annual CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS – Fact Sheet

The stars of Pro Stock and Pro Mod will converge on Orlando Speed World Dragway March 5-7 for the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS. With over $350,000 up for grabs amongst the sport’s most competitive eliminators, there is little argument the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals is amongst the biggest and most celebrated drag races on the planet.

Pro Stock will race for $75,000 and Pro Mod will compete for $50,000. A class-record $15,000 prize will go to the winner of $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping, with Top Sportsman racing for $10,000. A slew of additional classes have joined the lineup for 2021, including Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator and Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock. Plus, a pair of eight-car invitational shootouts in Modified Pro Compact and Old-School Compact will bring the world’s quickest and fastest imports to the event.

The inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals in 2020 featured incredible racing and record performances.

Matt Hartford recorded the quickest quarter-mile Pro Stock elapsed time in the EFI era with his 6.460-second pass. Justin Bond also set a new NHRA-legal Pro Mod elapsed time record with a 5.623-second lap. Both records were set in qualifying.

In Pro Stock, the final round featured a battle between two of the winningest drivers in Pro Stock history, with Jeg Coughlin Jr. defeating Greg Anderson. In Pro Mod, Alex Laughlin knocked down Pro Modified veteran Todd “King Tut” Tutterow in an all-supercharged final round.

Event Name: Second Annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

Date: March 5-7, 2021

Class Line-up

Pro Stock – $75,000 to win

Pro Mod – $50,000 to win

$hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping – $15,000 to win

Ray Skillman Auto Group Factory Shootout – $10,000 to win

Top Sportsman – $10,000 to win

Comp Eliminator – $10,000 to win

Strange Engineering Stock/Super Stock – $10,000 to win

Modified Pro Compact

Old-School Compact

2020 Event Champions

Pro Stock: Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Pro Mod: Alex Laughlin

Pro 632: Dillon Voss

Top Sportsman: Vonnie Mills

Super Pro: Stu White

Pro ET: Troy Stafford

TRACK ADDRESS

Orlando Speed World Dragway

19164 E Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32820

P: (407) 568-5522

Track frequency: 97.1 FM

Official event website: www.DoorslammerNats.com

Official event Facebook: www.Facebook.com/DoorslammerNats

Official event Twitter: www.Twitter.com/doorslammernats

Official event Instagram: www.Instagram.com/doorslammernats

Official event hashtags: #WDN2021 #doorslammernats #worlddoorslammernats

Live Feed: FLO Racing will provide the official event livestream: https://www.floracing.com/events/6838142-2021-world-doorslammer-nationals

Tickets: General admission tickets cost $25 per day and are only available at the gate. VIP tickets are available through The FOAT.

Event Merchandise

Nitro Fish Racing will sell event t-shirts at its trailer on the midway. Drag Illustrated merchandise and subscriptions will also be available for sale on the midway.

World Doorslammer Nationals Schedule (All times EST)

Detailed sportsman class schedule coming soon

Monday, March 1st

Private Testing (Contact Orlando Speed World Dragway)

Tuesday, March 2nd

Private Testing(Contact Orlando Speed World Dragway)

Wednesday, March 3rd

Private Testing (Contact Orlando Speed World Dragway)

Thursday, March 4th

Open Testing for WDN Competitors

Friday, March 5th

Testing for WDN entrants continues through 2PM EST.

4:00 PM EST – Pro Stock Qualifying Session 1 (Q1)

5:00 PM EST – Pro Mod Qualifying Session 1 (Q1)

7:00 PM EST – Pro Stock Qualifying Session 2 (Q2)

8:00 PM EST – Pro Mod Qualifying Session 2 (Q2)

Saturday, March 6th

4:00 PM EST – Pro Stock Qualifying Session 3 (Q3)

5:00 PM EST – Pro Mod Qualifying Session 3 (Q3)

7:00 PM EST – Pro Stock Qualifying Session 4 (Q4)

8:00 PM EST – Pro Mod Qualifying Session 4 (Q4)

Sunday, March 7th

12:00 PM EST – Final Eliminations Begin

Comments