Season Finale Offers Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Teams One More Chance For Victory

The final race of the 2026 NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series will offer some of the most seasoned Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford teams one final chance to win a special 75th anniversary NHRA diamond Wally trophy. The 41st annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, October 14-18, will give reigning world champion Mark Pawuk, Raymond Nash, one of the fiercest championship contenders, and rookie Matthew Hartman the chance to pick up their first wins of 2026.



For Pawuk, the 2026 season has been eight races of figuring out the brand-new Dodge Challenger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak. The team has seen significant improvement and the two-time champion would love to end the season on a high note with a victory.



“I was really hoping to three-peat this year but that didn’t work out,” said Pawuk. “I would love to get one of those 75th anniversary diamond Wallys for my trophy case. This year was a challenge with the Hustle Stuff Drag Pak, but I have always loved a challenge.”

Nash battled Jonathan Allegrucci down to the final day of the NAPA Midwest Nationals before Allegrucci raced to the final mathematically clinching the championship. During the Bristol national event Nash raced to a runner-up finish and the Dodge Drag Pak driver has his sights set on a strong finish to springboard him into the 2027 season.



“Winning the Texas FallNationals would mean a lot to us,” said Nash. “It would mean a lot to our family. We’ve set goals to win a Wally. But to win a diamond Wally would mean even more. David Barton and Ray Barton Racing engines have had a really big impact on improving our car. To be able to top the season off with a Wally would mean an extraordinary amount to myself, my son Zachary, who works on the car, Hunter, my wife Christina, who helps get the rig ready. I have to thank Race Tech who helps keep us safe. Everyone is pulling for us to get a win to close out the season.”

“We finished the season number two in points, and we still got a race to go,” said Nash. “I think that’s pretty proud accomplishment. We went from race fans walking around at these race tracks to racing and being number two in points in a couple of years. I am excited to get on track for this last race of the season.”

Rookie driver Matthew Hartman saw his father Lee win for the first time at the rain delayed Great Lakes Nationals two weeks ago in St. Louis. The rookie season for the younger Hartman has been a dramatic learning curve but one he has enjoyed on the competition side and the team side. Heading into his first Stampede of Speed race, Hartman is eager to put all the skills he has learned in 2026 to good use.



“Getting a win in Dallas would go a long way,” said Hartman. “I am so grateful for this opportunity. I was all over the place with my expectations for this season, but I am happy with the progress so far. Looking back on the season I am a lot more comfortable in the car. I am focusing on going a couple rounds in Texas and we are going to try and make some big swings.”

“Seeing my dad win the Great Lakes Nationals was everything,” added Hartman “It was six years in the making. When we started, I was the crew chief and now seeing where he came from is amazing. Thanks to Stanfield Racing Engines for all their support. I was at the finish line so I didn’t get to celebrate right away with my mom but there were some teams at the top end with me. When we saw that win light it was a perfect moment. “



Qualifying will get underway on Friday for the Texas NHRA FallNationals with two sessions on the schedule. On Saturday one more round of qualifying will be contested and the field will be set with the first round of eliminations happening Saturday night. The Fords, Chevrolets and Dodges will have three rounds of eliminations on Sunday with one fortunate driver hoisting the 75th anniversary diamond Wally at the end of the day. For information on the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on October 13, 2026.