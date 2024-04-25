Sean Bellemeur, Bartone Bros. Racing Ready to Carry 4-Wide Winning Momentum at zMax Dragway

Sean Bellemeur and Bartone Bros. Racing are coming off a Top Alcohol Funny Car win at The Vegas Strip two weeks ago. The Killer B’s are poised to continue their strong early-season results at zMAX Dragway this weekend.

Bellemeur shared his thoughts on running back-to-back four-wide racers.

“Personally, I really like the fact that they put the two four-wide races back-to-back,” said Bellemeur. “It’s no secret that staging a Top Alcohol Funny Car is a somewhat difficult task so having the same mindset that we did in the last race helps me a lot focusing on driving the car. As a team, I feel like we have adjusted well to the four-wide racing, and we’ve had a lot of success. I’m looking forward to getting back at it this weekend.”

As a matter of fact, Bellemeur and the Killer B’s won the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte last year and are looking forward to going back-to-back.

“I think that Steve Boggs’ experience gives us an advantage when racing in a place like Charlotte,” he added. “The weather can change so rapidly the tuner has to know exactly what to do and when. When the weather changes usually the racetrack conditions change as well and as the driver, I just have to be ready to adapt to whatever Steve throws at the race car. Steve and the boys will be ready, so I want to make sure that I’m ready too.”

Lastly, the TAFC veteran will be up against a strong field of competition that includes Ulf Leanders, DJ Cox, Bob McCosh and Maddi Gordon.

“With the talent in the field this weekend we must play our cards very smartly,” Bellemeur stated. “Four-wide racing seems like it would be easier but in the final round you have to beat three cars not just one. Some of the best cars throughout the country are going to be trying to knock us down and it will be a lot of fun digging our heels in and trying to defend our win from last year.”

This story was originally published on April 25, 2024.