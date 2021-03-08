Sea Foam Names Members of 2021 Sea Foam Racing Team

The 2021 Sea Foam Racing team will consist of four talented drivers who compete in drag racing events across the country. Chris Bishop, Jim Davis, Danielle Davis, and Russ Ginger all hail from Minnesota and strive for success at multiple events throughout the season.

Jim Davis has been involved with racing for 52 years and first developed a relationship with Sea Foam in 2003 while racing Super Gas. Today he continues to compete in Super Gas and pilots a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro. Jim’s schedule includes five NHRA Division 5 events, one NHRA Division 3 event, the NHRA Lucas Oil National Event at Brainerd International Raceway, and the Tri-State National Open in Earlville, IA.

Chris Bishop has been racing for 33 years and is the defending Super Pro track champion at Brainerd International Raceway. Aside from bracket racing, he uses his 2019 American Race Cars dragster to compete in Super Comp and wheels a 2005 Don Davis Corvette roadster in Super Gas. He plans to attend all of the NHRA Division 5 points races and NHRA National Events in Brainerd, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas.

Russ Ginger competes in numerous classes such as Super Street, Super Comp, Super Gas, Quick 16, Outlaw, and Top Sportsman. He has raced for 25 yearsand can be found behind the wheel of his 1979 Dodge Aspen that he calls $pendy. Ginger plans to run all of the NHRA Division 5 events, the NHRA Division 6 double event, and a couple NHRA National Events such as Brainerd and Topeka.

Danielle Davis has 12 years of racing experience under her belt and drives a 1966 Chevrolet Nova in Super Street. She plans to compete in nine events this season and focus on the local bracket racing series at Grove Creek Raceway and Brainerd International Raceway.

Sea Foam Sales Company has been trusted by mechanics since 1942 and includes one of the best-selling automotive additives in North America. Their focus is on safe products that are proven to work and keep engines and equipment running their best.

Sea Foam carries a vast line of helpful products including Sea Foam Motor Treatment for gas and diesel engines, Trans Tune, Sea Foam Spray, Deep Creep, and BUGS B GONE to name a few. You can purchase the Sea Foam brand through popular vendors such as Walmart, Amazon, The Home Depot, Menard’s, Fleet Farm, and Rural King.

Sea Foam is also available to purchase at various automotive parts stores nationwide like AutoZone, NAPA Auto Parts, Auto Value, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Federated Auto Parts and Advanced Auto Parts. For more information about Sea Foam and their line of products, visit www.seafoamworks.com.

