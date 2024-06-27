Scrappers Sisters Setting Their Sights On The Scoop For Norwalk

The Scrappers Racing Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle teams, piloted by sisters Jasmine Salinas and Jianna Evaristo (respectively) are ready to take on the competition in Ohio for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The dynamic duo would love nothing more than to earn the coveted ice cream scoop trophy exclusively awarded to the winners of this fan-favorite event. Their father and Scrappers Racing team owner Mike Salinas snagged the iconic scoop when he landed his Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster in the winners circle in 2022.

Having competed in Norwalk on several occasions when she raced her Top Alcohol Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Jasmine Salinas is excited to return to the famed facility behind the wheel of her bright red Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster. Her move into the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series this year has been exciting to watch as she continues making incremental improvements at each event along the tour.

“I love racing at Norwalk,” said Jasmine. “The Bader family (proprietors of Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park) does such an incredible job of making this event one of the most exciting races on the circuit. And the ice cream is amazing. My dad won the ice cream scoop before and I would love to earn one of my own.

“I’m focused on building off of the momentum we gained at the previous few races. With each race, we’re getting better and better. It’s encouraging to see that progress. We changed the body panels recently and I love it. I’ve always wanted to race a red car. It feels like it just fits my personality and it’s fun to bring a little more of myself to the car.”

Jianna Evaristo has been making big moves in Pro Stock Motorcycle over the past two events. The talented rider of the Scrappers Racing Buell has leapfrogged in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series points, moving up from 11th to eighth.

“I’m becoming more and more comfortable on the seat of this Scrappers Racing Buell with every pass I make,” remarked Jianna. “Getting to go more rounds on Sunday is a huge confidence boost for our team. We tested this week and I made three passes where we focused solely on my staging and leaving. We ended on a really high note. On my first pass, I unofficially ran a new personal best speed of 201 mph, so that was exciting. Now I just have to do it at a race.”

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series racing action will begin with two qualifying rounds on Friday, June 28 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Qualifying will continue on Saturday, June 29 with sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eliminations for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024.