Scrappers Sisters Set For First Pro Performance Together At NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

For the first time in their careers, sisters Jasmine Salinas and Jianna Evaristo will be competing together in the pro ranks as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series comes to North Carolina for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte. Because Jasmine began her Top Fuel rookie season in Pomona and with Pro Stock Motorcycle only now resuming after the season opener, this will be the first time for the sisters to race in the same event as professionals.

Feeling stronger behind the wheel with every pass she makes, Jasmine is fired up after experiencing her first Top Fuel four-wide event two weeks ago in Las Vegas. She continues to make strides as she hones her drag racing skills aboard her 12,000-horsepower Scrappers Racing Top Fuel machine.

“The past several weeks have been a whirlwind,” remarked Jasmine, who took over driving duties for her father and Scrappers Racing team owner Mike Salinas at the second event of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. “The Scrappers Racing dragster was about to leave for Pomona when it was decided that I would drive and we had very little time to get adjusted. It didn’t return to our shop in Indiana until after the four-wide event in Las Vegas. It was so good to get into the shop and spend more time with the car. We didn’t really get a chance to fit me properly for Pomona and then I was stuck like that for Phoenix and Las Vegas. So we made it a little more comfortable for Charlotte. I’m excited to see how those adjustments will impact my performance behind the wheel.”

Jianna has been busy during Pro Stock Motorcycle’s six-week hiatus since the season opener in March. The Scrappers Racing Buell rider is looking forward to her chance for a little redemption after she experienced an early exit at this event in 2023. She launched the season with a new Buell, a significant adjustment after operating Suzukis since she got her start in the category.

“I wasn’t too happy with my performance as a racer at the last four-wide so I’m definitely looking for redemption this year,” said Jianna. “My team has been putting in a lot of work making changes and finding power with all our bikes so I think everything is going to be really competitive for the whole team. I’m also spending this week testing and getting more comfortable on the bike so I’m ready to take on the Four-Wide Nationals.”

Racing action for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins this Friday, April 26 with the first of two rounds of qualifying at 4:30 p.m., and the second at 7:00 p.m. Two more qualifying passes will take place on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Eliminations will kick off on Sunday, April 28 at 12:00 p.m.

This story was originally published on April 25, 2024.