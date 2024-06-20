Scrappers Sisters Ready For High-Stakes Racing At PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals

NHRA Top Fuel rookie Jasmine Salinas and her sister, Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Jianna Evaristo, are amped and ready to hit the track at this weekend’s PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, just outside of Richmond, Virginia. The race will be presented in a new, two-day format with three qualifying sessions on Saturday followed by eliminations on Sunday. The sisters delivered remarkable performances at the most recent NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event in Bristol, Tennessee, and they are eager to parlay that momentum into further success for the Scrappers Racing team.

After clinching a runner-up finish in Bristol aboard her Scrappers Racing Buell, Jianna and her team have a renewed sense of confidence as they prepare for the two-day event. Qualifying will be especially challenging and exciting for the team because Jianna earned the opportunity to compete in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge thanks to her stunning performance at the previous event. This race-within-a-race offers a bonus purse and bonus points, both of which would greatly benefit her program.

“I’m so excited to compete in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge,” said Jianna. “It really adds to the level of anticipation as we go into the weekend. Being a part of the challenge and racing in a shortened format means that we have to be laser-focused all weekend long. It’s going to be intense and I can’t wait!”

In Top Fuel, Jasmine got a taste of what it’s like to earn a few qualifying bonus points with a consistent hot rod, thanks to her Scrappers Racing crew led by Rob Flynn and Arron Cave. That consistency in performance has emboldened the talented young driver as she shakes things up in the ultra-competitive field.

“I’ve never competed at Virginia Motorsports Park before,” remarked Jasmine. “I’m excited and interested to see how the two-day format goes. Thanks to my time in Top Alcohol Dragster, I’m used to competing in two-day regional events. Hopefully, that experience plays to my advantage. Looking at the weather, it’s going to be really hot and humid. I’ve dealt with those conditions before but it does add another challenge as I mentally prepare myself.”

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action for the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park begins on Saturday, June 22 with three rounds of qualifying at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations begin on Sunday, June 23 at Noon.

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.