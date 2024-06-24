Scrappers Sisters Excel at PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals; Jianna Evaristo Reaches Quarterfinals

The Scrappers Racing team saw major improvements in their Pro Stock Motorcycle and Top Fuel programs during the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals this weekend. The Scrappers Sisters, Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Jianna Evaristo and Top Fuel pilot Jasmine Salinas, both qualified in the top half of their fields at Virginia Motorsports Park and Jianna reached a quarterfinal finish in eliminations.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series was presented in a two-day format with three qualifying sessions on Saturday before eliminations began on Sunday. Jianna made three consistently impressive qualifying passes aboard her Scrappers Racing Buell. Her final run of 6.842 seconds at 200.02 mph on Saturday landed her in the No. 7 qualifying spot.

In the first round of eliminations on Sunday, Jianna took her starting line advantage over Steve Johnson all the way to the stripe to come away with the win. In the quarterfinals, she faced Richard Gadson. Her powerful Buell made an impressive pass of 6.871 at 198.64 but it was not enough to catch up to Gadson, who turned his starting line advantage into a holeshot win.

“It’s great to be going rounds again,” exclaimed Jianna. “It’s totally worth the time it took to get adjusted to this new Buell. I feel strong on it and I know the best is yet to come!”

Top Fuel rookie Jasmine made solid strides this weekend in her 12,000-horsepower Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster. The rising star is focused on learning as much as she can this season after taking over driving duties for her father and Scrappers Racing team owner, Mike Salinas, who stepped back to take care of a health matter. Her blistering pass of 3.912 at 313.5 in the final qualifying pass of the day on Saturday landed her in the No. 6 qualifier position where she would face two-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force in the NHRA Marquee Matchup on race day. Force got the starting line advantage and held on to it for the round win, resulting in an early exit for Jasmine.

“​​Running Virginia this weekend was a great learning opportunity for driving Top Fuel at a hot track,” said Jasmine. “We had another solid qualifying as we ended up sixth and had a strong first-round pairing against Brittany Force. It was definitely a bucket list moment to be the Marquee Matchup and get to stand on stage alongside her. I just wish our car had made it down on that round. We’re now transitioning into the hot humid track season. So we know we’ll be seeing similar tricky conditions over these next upcoming races. But we’ll be ready for them.”

The Scrappers Racing team will head directly to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 27-30.

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024.