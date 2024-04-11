Scrappers Racing’s Jasmine Salinas Looks to Light Up Las Vegas at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Jasmine Salinas is ready to turn up the heat this week at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although this will be her first foray into four-wide racing behind the wheel of her 12,000-horsepower Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster, Salinas is confident that her previous experiences competing in the four-wide format in the Top Alcohol Dragster category will serve her well as she stages alongside some of the most proficient drivers on the planet.

Just one week after making significant forward progression at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Phoenix, Salinas will enter the third event of her promising Top Fuel career with the intention of improving her performance and turning on a few win lights in the process.

“I’ve always enjoyed competing in Las Vegas,” said Salinas. “This is a fantastic facility and my family has experienced a lot of success here. I competed in my first four-wide final at this track in 2022 and last year my dad (Scrappers Racing team owner Mike Salinas) won the fall event here. I want to use all of that positive momentum to my advantage this weekend.”

Salinas, who recently took over driving duties for her father as he tends to a personal health matter, is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series thanks to her signature “never quit” attitude and evident passion for the sport.

With fans already clamoring at the ropes in the hopes of getting to meet the second-generation drag racing phenom, the Scrappers Racing crew hasn’t missed a beat despite the challenges that come with adjusting to a new driver.

“The dedication and determination of this entire team is just remarkable,” exclaimed Salinas. “I’m so fortunate. In Phoenix, someone commented that I already seemed comfortable in the driver’s seat. If I do, it’s really all thanks to the incredible crew I have behind me. I could not do this without them and I wouldn’t want to. I feel good about our chances in Las Vegas because I know that everyone in my pit is equally committed to the success of this team.”

The Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster will roar to life in Las Vegas this Friday, April 12 for two qualifying sessions at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. followed by two more qualifying attempts on Saturday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m.

This story was originally published on April 11, 2024.