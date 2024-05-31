Scrappers Racing Rookie Jasmine Salinas Ready To Make Her Mark At New England Dragway

Scrappers Racing Top Fuel rookie Jasmine Salinas is looking forward to competing at this weekend’s NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway for the first time. This marks the sixth time the talented up-and-comer will compete in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series after taking over driving duties for her father and Scrappers Racing team owner, Mike Salinas, who has taken leave to focus on a health matter.

This is the first time Jasmine will compete at New England Dragway, a venue known for its unique charm. She’s eager to experience one of the more unique races in the series. Mike raced the Scrappers Racing dragster to victory at this event in 2022 and he was the runner-up in 2021. Packed with local flavor, this East Coast event is a favorite for fans and drivers alike.

“I’m really looking forward to competing at New England Dragway for the first time,” Jasmine shared. “This entire area is gorgeous and you can feel the historical significance everywhere you go. I’ve always heard that New England’s racing fans are fantastic and I’m excited to see it for myself. It would be incredible to get a win at a track with winning ties to my family. The team is feeling good about the progress we’ve been making so we’re feeling optimistic!”

Opting to drive instead of fly to New England gave Jasmine time to reflect and focus as the Scrappers Racing rig traveled 1,000 miles across the country.

“I love driving to races when I can,” explained Jasmine. “From the moment we get out on the open road, I go into ‘race mode,’ so in a way, it kind of extends the entire experience. Seeing the landscape change as we headed east was breathtaking. I feel recharged and centered as I head into competition this weekend.”

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competition for the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway begins on Friday, May 31 with qualifying sessions at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Two more qualifying sessions will follow on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will kick off on Sunday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. (all times Eastern).

This story was originally published on May 31, 2024.