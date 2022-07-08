Scott ‘Woody’ Woodruff Named Branding & Motorsports Director at Elite Motorsports

Elite Motorsports, LLC announced today that Scott “Woody” Woodruff has been named the company’s Branding and Motorsports Director.

After a successful career at JEGS spanning nearly 25 years, Woodruff is eager to tackle his next challenge at Elite Motorsports, LLC. He’ll work closely with the litany of brands within the organization, including Elite Motorsports, Elite Performance, Elite HP, Patterson-Elite and Elite Cultivation, helping take each brand to a new level.

“I’m really excited about the new role and taking the things I learned the past 24 years and the relationships I’ve forged in the industry, and using a lot of that at Elite Motorsports, LLC,” Woodruff said. “I’m really looking forward to helping organize and streamline everything for all the different brands and companies, and making each program stronger and stronger.”

Woodruff has built an impressive reputation in the drag racing world, helping put the JEGS brand front and center in the sport for nearly a quarter-century. He’ll look to have a similar impact with the Elite Motorsports, LLC brand, which has enjoyed immense success in a number of different areas within motorsports.

A key piece of the strategy for the Elite camp moving forward will be to connect the dots, drive awareness and understanding that the Wynnewood, Oklahoma-based business has offerings and services that extend well beyond the largest inventory of new and used race rigs in the country.

“There’s a lot happening under this roof,” said Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports and the businesses and brands under its umbrella. “It’s well-known that we buy and sell trucks and trailers, but the fact is we can do it all. If you want to run Pro Stock or Pro Mod, we can handle that through Elite Performance. At Patterson-Elite, in conjunction with the Patterson family, we build the baddest sportsman engines on the planet. By way of our partnership with Marty Robertson and the team at EliteHP in Fort Worth, we have a huge inventory of race cars, engines and parts. We’re excited to have ‘Woody’ on board to help us tell that story.”

Woodruff is excited to bring them all together, while helping build the visibility for each brand on and off the dragstrip. Woodruff has seen the success of the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team up close, as Troy Coughlin Jr. has become one of the top young drivers in the class. It’s been a dominant 2022 for the organization, too, as Erica Enders has won five races and Aaron Stanfield has picked up two victories. But more than the success each brand has experienced within the Elite Motorsports, LLC umbrella, Woodruff is thrilled to become part of a close-knit organization led by owner Richard Freeman.

“I really enjoy working in a family-owned business and I think I understand how to work within that environment,” Woodruff said. “As I dive in and learn more about each company and how it all runs, there’s a lot of little things that can turn into big gains. They’ve never really had anybody devoted to making all those pieces work together, and I’m really looking forward to that and putting the Elite Motorsports name and all its companies out there. The goal is to grow all these businesses. They all have the same values and that’s appealing to me.”

Woodruff brings a wealth of experience and success to the organization, and Freeman has seen first-hand the impact the industry veteran can have with the company, jumping at the chance to officially add Woodruff to the team.

“This is a massive deal for everyone involved,” continued Freeman. “We’re never satisfied and we have a lot more than we want to accomplish. I’m 100-percent confident that ‘Woody’ is going to be a big part of achieving our goals in this industry. There’s not a single part of our program here that won’t be positively impacted by his involvement – our marketing partners, our customers and in-house teams – we’re all going to be better for it. ‘Woody’ has been a part of our family for a long time already, and I’m excited we’re now taking it to the next level.”

Woodruff began the new role on Tuesday, praising the team atmosphere that’s apparent within the organization. He’ll add his own successes into that group, building on what he learned over the years at JEGS and applying that in the next journey in his career.

“I really can’t thank the Coughlin family and everyone at JEGS for trusting me with their brand the last 24 1/2 years. It’s been awesome, I’ve learned a lot and it’s been very rewarding,” Woodruff said. “Now I’m really looking forward to this challenge, working together with everyone toward a common goal. Richard has done an amazing job putting the right people in the right places, and they’ve got a special thing going and that’s really exciting to me.”