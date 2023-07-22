Scott Palmer Teams Up With Professional Bull Riders For Drag Racing Partnership

Scott Palmer, affectionately known as “The People’s Champ,” announces a groundbreaking partnership with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). In an unprecedented move, this partnership bridges the gap between two adrenaline-filled worlds – drag racing and bull riding. The collaboration includes Palmer’s Top Fuel dragster, the nitro-fueled “Studezilla” Studebaker and the Corvette Pro Mod.

“The deal is for whatever I want to do – whether it’s match races, NHRA national events or even my ‘Nitro Side Show.’ I’ve always been a PBR fan,” said Palmer. This partnership’s origins extend beyond mere mutual respect for high-risk sports, reflecting a deep sense of community between the athletes of both fields.

“As the ‘People’s Champion,’ Scott Palmer lives the cowboy values like humility and hard work that permeate PBR, a sport known as the most exciting 8 seconds in sports,” said Andrew Giangola, PBR Vice President of Strategic Communications. “We are so proud Scott is displaying the PBR brand as he blasts down the drag strip in the most thrilling 3.7 seconds you’ll see anywhere.”

The partnership will start with a soft debut on Palmer’s Top Fuel dragster at the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race, held alongside Virginia Motorsports Park’s Night of Fire on July 22. The 2023 season for the PBR Teams, which is reflected in the design on Palmer’s car, kicks off its second season at the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 24-25. Celebrated as “the Daddy of ‘Em All” – Cheyenne is one of the most historic western lifestyle events there is.

The buzz continues as the PBR Teams tour stop coincides with the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, where Palmer will officially launch the PBR Teams Top Fuel dragster partnership.

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games. Eight teams will compete in 11 events throughout the season, culminating in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 20-22.

Palmer is fresh off a record-breaking run at Mo-Kan Dragway, where he set the track record in his Top Fuel dragster in the eighth and quarter mile, the partnership proves a perfect fit as both he and the PBR athletes always strive for the next level.

Palmer’s partnership with PBR promises an exciting turn for drag racing and bull riding fans. “The PBR comes to town and does a benefit rodeo in our little community in Cassville, Missouri for a PBR rider, Mason Lowe, that passed away a few years ago in a bull riding accident. All the bull riders come to my shop and drink beer, hang out and look at race cars every year. They all come down there, and that’s kind of what started it.”

Known for his unwavering dedication to drag racing, Palmer plans to bring the raw energy and spectacle of the PBR into the thrilling world of drag racing.

For more information on the PBR, visit PBR.com.