Scott Palmer Talks Small Tire Racing, 300 MPH Door Cars & More – The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show with “The People’s Champ” himself, Scott Palmer! Palmer dishes on his Top Fuel Pro Mod Studebaker and his quest to go 300 mph in it, the difficulties of racing a nitro car and much, much more.

Drag Racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing.

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation.

