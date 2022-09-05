Schuster & Holloman Triumphant at NGK $40 Grand Nationals

Drivers in incredibly impressive dragsters and door cars converged for the NGK $40 Grand Nationals presented by Hughes Performance, Sept. 2-4, 2022 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Entries were limited to 425 for the esteemed event which welcomed competitors from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York and other states. Some of them traveled many miles before arriving at America’s Racetrack.

After several seriously challenging rounds on the perfectly prepared track, James Schuster of Vienna, Ohio went to the Summit Motorsports Park Winner’s Circle in his dragster at the Friday, Sept. 2, running of the event, and David Davis of Toledo, Ohio was the runner-up.

Focused on the finish line, Will Holloman of Pine Level, North Carolina firmed up the win in his pickup truck at the Saturday, Sept. 3 running of the event, and John Brennan of Dunedin, Florida was the runner-up.

Unfortunately, rain caused the cancelation of the final day of the event, Sunday, Sept. 4, and no time trials or eliminations were held.

“This event draws some of the best competitors in the country,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “They are skilled, they have their sights set on winning and every one of them who pulls up to the starting line is capable of doing so. All of that adds up to a compelling event for the racers, fans, sponsors and our team. We sincerely congratulate the winners and runners-up on their achievements.”

