News

Schedule For IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals Announced

Published

International Hot Rod Association officials released the schedule for the 2023 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals on October 5-7 at Holly Springs Motorsports Park.

It’s an exciting time as racers compete for over $275,000 in payouts and prizes. Champions receive big checks from Summit Racing Equipment, IHRA Gold Cards, World Champion Diamond Rings and prestigious IHRA Ironman trophies. New in 2023, grand prizes will be awarded in each of the five classes — Top (Box), Mod (No Box), Sportsman, Junior Dragster and Motorcycle.

Early arrival parking, driver registration and tech starts Wednesday, October 4 at 4 p.m.

Credentials, parking, driver registration and tech open back up Thursday, October 5 at 8 a.m. Test-and-tune begins at noon and runs through 6 p.m. with a golf cart/pit bike race following the test-and-tune session.

Credentials, parking, driver registration and tech again at 8 a.m. on Friday, with the first round of IHRA Summit SuperSeries qualifying at 10 a.m. The Race of Champions Gamblers begins at noon, with the winners in each class receiving an IHRA Ironman trophy. They include the Vaughn Oil Top and the Rick’s Powder Coatings Mod “Race of Champions,” each of which pay $2,000 to the winner.

There is a $1,000-to-win Race of Champions for the Sportsman and Junior Dragsters and a $500-to-win for the Motorcycle class. The always popular Racer Appreciation Party with free food and a live band begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday is the day when IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Champions are crowned. It begins with an 8 a.m. church service, as well as a time for credentials, parking and driver registration. A drivers meeting and group photo in the staging lanes take place at 9 a.m., and round one of Summit SuperSeries qualifying begins at 10 a.m.

Summit SuperSeries eliminations to crown champions in all five classes begin after qualifying. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Crew/spectator weekend passes are $70, and everyone will receive wristbands at the main gate when you check in. If delayed by weather, the race will be completed on the first available day.

Racers and fans with questions can reach out to IHRA membership coordinator Heather Roth at [email protected] or call 855-646-4472. 

