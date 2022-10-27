Connect with us

Schaeffler Group Partners with Blake Alexander, Head Racing for Las Vegas Race

The Schaeffler Group, a global automotive and industrial supplier, has signed on as the title sponsor for NHRA Funny Car driver Blake Alexander and the Head Racing team at the NHRA Nevada Nationals, Oct. 27-30 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alexander’s Schaeffler/Pronto Auto Parts Ford Mustang will be on display in the Schaeffler booth at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas after the race. The race car is part of the Pronto Network’s motorsports team and Schaeffler has worked with the organization for nearly a decade as a trusted supplier.

“Schaeffler is very proud of our partnership with the Pronto Network organization as we have some very strong relationships with their members. One of our major goals is to have our brands become more prominent in the North American aftermarket and the Pronto Network partnership has helped making this goal a success,” says Mac Eash, Sales Manager for North America.

Pronto Network President, Robert Roos added, “We are so appreciative of the support Schaeffler has provided to our members throughout our partnership. And now, we continue to grow our relationship through collaborations such as this program with Schaeffler, Blake Alexander and Head Racing. We are excited about our future together and look forward to working on this and other programs for the mutual benefit of both organizations.”

Alexander will be at the Schaeffler booth 2233 and available for autographs and pictures at selected times: Tuesday, Nov 1 from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Wednesday Nov 2, from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov 3, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

