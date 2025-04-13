Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SCAG Racing Set to Venture Into Pro Mod Racing with Randy Couture

Published

SCAG Racing has announced an expansion of their involvement in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with the addition of a Pro Mod program that will be driven by former MMA fighter Randy Couture.

Couture is a six-time UFC Champion, commentator, actor and former U.S. Army Sergeant.

“I met Randy [Gloede] from SCAG in Pomona and started to develop a rapport and a relationship. I expressed some interest in becoming a driver and stepping my toe in the water here as a drag racer,” Couture said. “I’m excited because we share a lot of the same values and I think this is going to be a very, very good relationship. I’m excited to jump in with both feet. It’s not something I ever saw myself doing, but neither was fighting, and neither was acting, and those things turned out pretty well.

“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing. I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go but I’m excited about the opportunities,” Couture continued. “To be a SCAG guy and involved with SCAG is huge to me. I think we’re going to make a mark in the sport, reach new eyes, potentially from the MMA world and the rest of the world that are going to be interested in this world simply because of this relationship and that’s what it’s all about.”

SCAG Racing will be revealing Couture’s Pro Mod hot rod at their home race, the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois before he makes his competition debut at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Virginia.

This story was originally published on April 13, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

IHRA Officially Purchases National Trail Raceway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has finalized the purchase of another drag racing facility with National Trail Raceway. The track, located in suburban...

2 days ago

News

Torrence, Lee and Anderson Roll to Provisional No. 1 Spots at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence powered to the provisional No. 1 qualifier on Friday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,...

2 days ago

News

Bartone Bros. Racing Ready for Challenges at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Bartone Bros. Racing heads into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend prepared to tackle significant challenges during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals....

2 days ago

News

Emmons Motorsports Lucas Oil Team Intend to Make Their Own Luck at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With two events already in the books for the Lucas Oil-branded Emmons Motorsports team, a trio of brothers are headed to The Strip at...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.