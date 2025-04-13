SCAG Racing Set to Venture Into Pro Mod Racing with Randy Couture

SCAG Racing has announced an expansion of their involvement in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with the addition of a Pro Mod program that will be driven by former MMA fighter Randy Couture.

Couture is a six-time UFC Champion, commentator, actor and former U.S. Army Sergeant.

“I met Randy [Gloede] from SCAG in Pomona and started to develop a rapport and a relationship. I expressed some interest in becoming a driver and stepping my toe in the water here as a drag racer,” Couture said. “I’m excited because we share a lot of the same values and I think this is going to be a very, very good relationship. I’m excited to jump in with both feet. It’s not something I ever saw myself doing, but neither was fighting, and neither was acting, and those things turned out pretty well.

“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing. I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go but I’m excited about the opportunities,” Couture continued. “To be a SCAG guy and involved with SCAG is huge to me. I think we’re going to make a mark in the sport, reach new eyes, potentially from the MMA world and the rest of the world that are going to be interested in this world simply because of this relationship and that’s what it’s all about.”

SCAG Racing will be revealing Couture’s Pro Mod hot rod at their home race, the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois before he makes his competition debut at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Virginia.

