SCAG Racing Completes Three Car Team with Acquisition of Dave Richards and Paul Richards Racing

It was announced today that SCAG Racing has acquired Paul Richards Racing. Driver Dave Richards and the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car team will race under the SCAG Racing banner beginning at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season-opening NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

“This is a best-case scenario for our Paul Richards Racing team. We’re still all together, same group of great, hardworking guys, just now we get to focus on racing,” Dave Richards said. “When Randy and SCAG approached us with the deal, we knew we couldn’t pass it up. With Versatran and BlueBird, they were already making sure we could race a full season, and now there’s a sense of stability. My brother Paul and I can’t thank the SCAG team enough for investing in this team, trusting us to represent Versatran, BlueBird and SCAG, and believing we deserve to be out here.”

“It has been a real journey as the owner of Paul Richards Racing since 2007. I have loved every minute of it, and this is just the next step, the next chapter in what I feel is only going to benefit the team in every aspect. I have no doubt that Dave and this Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car team will have success moving forward under SCAG Racing,” said Paul Richards who will act as team manager. “I look forward to diving into the day-to-day management in greater detail. I can’t wait to see what the season has in store for this team. I also want to add I am extremely grateful for the support, kindness and generosity of Randy and his team.”

Dave Richards and the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car will race alongside teammates Daniel Wilkerson in the SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny Car and Justin Ashley in the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster.

“Having teammates is new for us but it’s a huge benefit, sharing information, brainstorming solutions, we’re looking forward to that,” Richards said. “It’s going to be an exciting season. It might be a little rough to start. There’s a learning curve, but racing week to week will give us a chance to fix the problems, learn and grow. We’ll only get better as the season goes, who knows we might give some of the heavy hitters a run for their money.”

Richards made his professional debut at the 2013 NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, NH, where he qualified 16th and had a first-round exit to legend John Force. Since then, Richards has competed in a total of 52 events, qualified for 43 race days and had a total of six quarterfinal appearances.

The three-car SCAG Racing team will kick off the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 8-10.