Scag Power Equipment Named Title Rights Sponsor of PRO Superstar Shootout

Scag Power Equipment, an industry leader in commercial and residential outdoor power equipment, has been named the title rights sponsor of the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout. The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, 2024, will pay out more than $1.3 million in total prize money to racers competing in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner to join us as we host the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Alan Johnson, President, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “Randy Gloede and the Scag Power Equipment team have become huge supporters of drag racing over the last couple years. They find value in being involved in the sport, and they’re making investments that will help take the sport to new levels. It means a lot to all of us that they believe in what we’re trying to do with the PRO Superstar Shootout.”

Scag manufactures a wide range of commercial and residential lawn mowers and debris/turf management equipment, including zero-turn riding mowers, stand-on mowers, walk-behind mowers, spreaders, sprayers, aerators, stand-on and wheeled blowers, truck loaders, and more. The line has grown from one model to over 50 models, and Scag equipment is proudly manufactured in the United States. Scag Power Equipment is available through more than 1,500 independent dealers across the country.

“Everything we do at Scag is for our dealers,” said Randy Gloede, President and CEO of Metalcraft of Mayville, the parent company of Scag Power Equipment. “We want to take any opportunity we have to show our dealers how much we appreciate them making the choice to have Scag in their stores. The PRO Superstar Shootout is another opportunity to serve them, and that’s what we’re excited about. Beyond the opportunity to bring our guests out to Bradenton Motorsports Park for a few days of racing, it’s also very exciting to have the opportunity to help create a benchmark event that shows what can happen when race teams and sponsors start thinking outside the box and creating powerful new ways to work together.”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout will bring the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock to Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. Top Fuel and Funny Car will both race for $250,000 to win and Pro Stock will compete for $125,000 to win, with total payouts exceeding $1.3 million. It’s an invitation-only race, with invited teams getting four qualifying sessions to attempt to qualify for the eight-car fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car and the 16-car Pro Stock field. Random chip draws will determine pairings for eliminations.

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout is a collaboration with PRO, Drag Illustrated, Bradenton Motorsports Park, and the official livestreaming partner, FloRacing.

“We’re thrilled to work with Randy and the entire Scag team on the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and PRO Superstar Shootout promoter. “The spirit of collaboration is alive and well among this group of people. That in itself is probably the most exciting thing about what’s happening around this monumental event. The team at Scag shares our vision for the sport of drag racing, and their hands-on, highly involved approach to their business and their customers sets a great example for all of us. Our collective goal is to create a unique experience for our fans, racers, and partners. Randy and Scag will be a huge part of making that a reality.”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout will kick off with one qualifying session under the lights on Thursday, February 8. Three more qualifying sessions will take place on Friday, February 9. Eliminations will run on Saturday, February 10.

