SCAG Power Equipment Named Official Partner of Texas Motorplex

Texas Motorplex recently entered a multi-year marketing relationship with SCAG Power Equipment, the industry leader in commercial and residential riding, stand-ons and walk-behind lawn mowers. SCAG will be recognized as a power equipment supplier of Texas Motorplex and will have signage throughout the facility. Talks regarding the marketing relationship started in earnest during the 2022 Stampede of Speed but the SCAG brand was on the radar of track ownership thanks to their friendship with Top Fuel world champion and SCAG sponsored driver Tony Schumacher.



“We have known Tony and Summer Schumacher for years since we attended the same church in the Austin area,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Last year we started talking with Dennis Opalacz and then Mike Elliott about putting a track deal together since we wanted to support sponsors that were also supporting teams. We are thrilled with the SCAG equipment. Our facility has never looked better and the Wind Storm blowers are amazing when it comes to clearing the track surface.”



SCAG Power Equipment has made an immediate impression on the NHRA across the country and the addition of Texas Motorplex to their list of facilities is no coincidence.



“We have a very good dealer base in Dallas/Ft. Worth market,” said Dennis Opalacz, SCAG Vice President of Sales. “This wouldn’t have happened without the support of Mike and Texas Outdoor Power (TOP) Equipment. It worked out great because we have hospitality with our teams but the at track presence is a big deal for our dealers. When they come to an event and see the SCAG name it really gives them a great sense of pride.”



TOP Equipment is one of the largest SCAG distributors in the United States based out of Georgetown, Texas. In addition to Texas Motorplex SCAG provides equipment to Gainesville Raceway and Lucas Oil Motorsports Park in Indianapolis through their partnership with the NHRA. They also have team primary sponsorships with Tony Schumacher in Top Fuel and Tim Wilkerson in Funny Car and an associate sponsorship with Pro Stock driver Erica Enders.



“What we love about our relationship with NHRA is that our customers and dealers can meet the drivers in the pits and have an amazing experience,” said Opalacz. “The drivers are out there with the fans every day, all weekend long and our guests can interact with not just our drivers Tim and Tony, but other drivers and other teams. It’s all about our customers and dealers because they are our brand. We want to do everything we possibly can to take care of them, so we need to give back to our dealers. Building relationships with tracks and teams so we can provide the VIP experience is a key to building our brand awareness and dealer loyalty.”



SCAG Power Equipment will be prominently displayed throughout the season leading up to the third annual Stampede of Speed, October 6-15, and 38th annual NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, October 13-15. For information or tickets fans can visit www.stampedeofspeed.com.