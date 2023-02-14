Scag Power Equipment Named Official Outdoor Power Equipment of NHRA

NHRA announced today a new multi-year partnership with Scag Power Equipment, with the industry leader in commercial and residential riding, stand-ons and walk-behind lawn mowers set to become the Official Outdoor Power Equipment Provider of NHRA.

The multi-year deal begins with the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, which opens March 9-12 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway and adds to the growing involvement Scag has quickly developed in NHRA drag racing.

Scag is a major team partner with the JCM Racing team owned by Cathi and Joe Maynard, a lineup that includes eight-time Top Fuel world champ Tony Schumacher and Funny Car veteran Tim Wilkerson. Scag is also a major associate sponsor for reigning and five-time Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders.

Additionally, Scag will have a major display presence at all 21 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events in 2023, along with distinct integrations across all NHRA television, social media, and digital media channels. To add even more excitement to the partnership, the Scag Mower Drag Races featuring NHRA drivers will take place in both Gainesville and at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, allowing fans to win prizes from Scag.

“When we got involved last year, it was a very measured step back into racing,” said Randy Gloede, President and CEO of Metalcraft of Mayville (the parent company of Scag Power Equipment). “What we learned was NHRA really meshes well with our targeted demographic, both with our dealer base and end product user group. At events, we used them to give our customers a VIP experience and it had a huge impact on them. By the end of the season, we had a firm understanding of how we wanted to use the NHRA events to continue to build our customer experience. We’re looking forward to building off the momentum we started last year.”

As the Official Outdoor Power Equipment Provider, NHRA will use Scag Power Equipment at all NHRA tracks and Scag’s full line of products will be used by the NHRA Safety Safari presented by Simpson throughout the 2023 season.

Along with industry-leading commercial and residential riding, stand-on, and walk-behind lawn mowers, Scag Power Equipment is also a standout company in the residential debris management field. Founded in 1983, Scag is one of the largest independent manufacturers in the power equipment industry with more than 50 models available for consumers.

“Scag Power Equipment has already shown a tremendous commitment to NHRA drag racing and we’re thrilled to introduce them as the Official Outdoor Power Equipment Provider of NHRA,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “As a company, they’ve seen the benefits of pit side hospitality and the Scag brand being exposed to our great fans. We are excited to see that relationship continue to grow in 2023 and beyond. Scag a first-rate company with outstanding products that are popular with our fanbase.”

Scag has quickly found a strong footing within the NHRA scene, becoming a sponsor for Schumacher during the 2022 season. That turned into a full-time primary sponsor for Top Fuel’s winningest driver and, this off-season, they added Enders, who won 10 races in 2022, and the fan-favorite Wilkerson to the mix. With the latest partnership news with NHRA, Scag is firmly entrenched within the sport for years to come.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time with Tony Schumacher and the Maynard family, and it’s a huge thrill to add Tim Wilkerson, Erica Enders and NHRA to the mix this year as well,” said Dennis Opalacz, Vice President of Sales, Scag Power Equipment. “It’s been great for our brand and having a major presence at NHRA events has presented so many tremendous, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our distributors and customers, and we look forward to continuing that in 2023.”

For more information about Scag Power Equipment, please visit www.Scag.com. For more information about NHRA, including the 2023 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.