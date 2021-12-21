Scag Power Equipment Makes NHRA Debut, Joins Tony Schumacher in 2022

The most decorated Top Fuel driver in NHRA history is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the dragstrip in 2022, and with the help of Scag Power Equipment, Tony Schumacher is ready to mow down the competition and make a bid for a category-best ninth series title.

Scag Power Equipment, an industry leader in commercial riding, stand-on, and walk-behind lawn mowers, has joined forces with the fan-favorite driver who announced in October that he would be returning to the Don Schumacher Racing stable to compete on the NHRA Camping World Series circuit full-time in 2022. Scag joins DSR as a primary partner where it will have top billing on Schumacher’s 11,000-horsepower machine at five events during the 2022 season. Additionally, Scag will serve as a co-primary supporter at six races, sharing equal branding space with the Maynard family, who joined drag racing’s winningest organization at the start of the 2021 season, and later announced they would be expanding their relationship to become one of Schumacher’s primary backers in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” said Schumacher, whose on-track return at the season-opening NHRA Winternationals will mark his first championship campaign since hanging up his helmet at the conclusion of the 2018 season. “To be able to introduce Scag Power Equipment to drag racing fans, what an incredible opportunity. This is their first foray into our sport, so this will all be brand-new for them. I’m so excited to be a part of something big, and for them to be a part of our team. I’m looking forward to helping promote their brand, winning races, and hopefully, winning a championship.

“It’s the type of partnership that seems like it was just made for the sport of NHRA Drag Racing,” added Schumacher, who leads the Top Fuel category in just about all accomplishments, including championships, wins, and No. 1 qualifiers. “Scag is all about bringing the power, and that’s what we do best. Not to mention, they’re well-known for their zero-turn mower models, and of course, we all know in drag racing, going straight is always the ultimate goal. We’re here for a couple of reasons – building brand awareness for Scag Power Equipment and mowing down the competition, and I’m just ready to get going.”

While Scag has previously ventured into the motorsports industry, the Wisconsin-based organization is eager to tap into NHRA’s audience of straight-line speed enthusiasts and views DSR as the perfect vehicle to showcase its vast product line.

“We’re excited to partner with premier Top Fuel team, Don Schumacher Racing, and driver, Tony Schumacher. Like Tony and DSR on the track, Scag has long been the lawn mower brand all others are trying to catch. We’re looking forward to a great 2022 season together,” said Meghan McCabe, Corporate Marketing Manager, Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment.

Scag Power Equipment will make its NHRA debut at the unofficial ‘East Coast opener,’ the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Fla., March 11-13.

