SCAG Power Equipment Forms NHRA Factory Team

SCAG Power Equipment is excited to announce its increased presence in NHRA Drag Racing by the formation of a factory team. SCAG Racing has been created as a new multi-car NHRA team. Having made a significant investment in the NHRA, SCAG is thrilled to be able to make a greater impact beyond that of their previous sponsorship role.

SCAG Racing will make its NHRA debut at the 2024 season-opening NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., as a three-car organization. SCAG has acquired ownership of the Maynard Ashley Racing and Maynard Wilkerson Racing teams. The SCAG Funny Car will be run under SCAG Wilkerson Racing. The SCAG Top Fuel dragster will be run by Justin Ashley and his Mike Green/TommyDeLago led team. Funny Car racer Dave Richards will run the full 2024 NHRA schedule in the Versatran car.

SCAG Racing will continue to expand its involvement with Elite Motorsports as they have proved to be outstanding ambassadors of the SCAG brand. The Elite teams have worked hard to integrate SCAG Nation into its program and hospitality and have delivered outstanding value to the overall relationship. SCAG Racing will extend its Pro Stock partnership with Richard Freeman and Erica Enders by sponsoring Jeg Coughlin Jr. for the 2024 season.

SCAG is proud to continue as the official outdoor power equipment provider of the NHRA. Overall, SCAG has found the NHRA to be a wonderful platform to reach and impact many people. SCAG dealers, SCAG distributors, and SCAG equipment owners and users have all embraced the NHRA experience and enjoy the events and activities immensely.