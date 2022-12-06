SCAG Power Equipment Expands NHRA Presence as Major Associate Sponsor for Erica Enders

Elite Motorsports, the largest professional race team in the NHRA, announced today that SCAG Power Equipment will be joining its family of prestigious sponsors for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Season. The SCAG logo will be proudly brandished on the Pro Stock machine of five-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders.

Randy Gloede, President and CEO of SCAG Power Equipment, says that partnering with Elite Motorsports is a natural next step in its involvement with NHRA drag racing. The esteemed organization began working with eight-time NHRA Top Fuel series titleist Tony Schumacher in 2022 and found a meaningful connection within the sport.

“After watching all the teams for a year, Elite and Erica stood out to me as winners at the top of their class,” said Gloede. “We have a huge NHRA fan base among our SCAG dealers and end users. It has taken me a year to understand just how powerful the connection between us and our SCAG dealers and customers can be at race events. I became a true believer that race weekends are a valuable way to thank our VIP customers with an event that they love. Elite and Erica understand how important this relationship is as a means of connecting with our customers and we believe we chose a first-class, winning team to partner with to give our SCAG customers the best life experience and thank you possible at the race events.”

Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman says that it’s a natural fit to partner with SCAG Power Equipment, an industry leader in commercial and residential riding, stand-on, and walk-behind lawn mowers, as well as professional and residential debris management equipment.

“Right after the season wrapped up, we went to visit their facilities, and we were beyond impressed,” said Freeman. “We have a lot of alignment in how we operate and focus on innovation. We’re excited about this.”

Coming off of the best-performing season of her illustrious career, Enders agrees that SCAG and Elite hold similar values.

“This is such a huge addition to our program,” said Enders. “We went to tour their facilities in Wisconsin and they are absolutely state of the art. It is clear to see why they are leaders in their industry. We walked around with Randy, the CEO, and he addressed each employee by name in the assembly plants. We have been so blessed at Elite to have partners whose values match our own. SCAG, without a doubt, is a perfect match for us.”

The 2023 season of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series kicks off in Gainesville at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 9-12, 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.