Saskatchewan International Raceway Switches to WDRA Sanction

Western Canada’s oldest drag racing facility, Saskatchewan Interna>onal Raceway (SIR), has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and becomes the latest track to join the multiplying WDRA member track family.

Previously sanctioned by IHRA, Saskatchewan International Raceway is owned and operated by a non-profit association of 250 racers and fans called the Saskatchewan Drag Racing Association (SDRA). Established in 1986, the SDRA began operating what was then known as Saskatoon International Raceway to promote the growth of drag racing within the Saskatchewan province. Seven years later, the SDRA members purchased the facility and have managed the quarter-mile racetrack alongside a board of directors for three decades and counting. The SDRA membership voted unanimously to upgrade their sanctioning to the WDRA in 2024.

“SIR is very similar to WDRA in that a group of people came together for the common good of drag racing and made a successful venture that continues to promote and grow our sport,” said Jon O’Neal from WDRA. “It is awesome to see what happens when a team of racers and fans get on the same page and work together. Our sport needs more groups like the SDRA, and we are thrilled to have them join the Alliance.”

“The Saskatchewan Drag Racing Association members and myself are very excited about joining the WDRA team,” said long-time SIR Track Manager Shawn “Skippy” Zezula. He continued, “The people at WDRA are amazing to work with, and they care about grassroots racing, racers, and track operators very much. The WDRA is a perfect fit for us as we share the same interest as a group dedicated to growing drag racing. We are coming off a very positive two years of major improvements at SIR, and we are looking forward to being long-time members of the Alliance.”

The improvements Zezula mentioned are new or renovated track structures such as the washroom building, concessions, a walk-in souvenir store, and a huge three-bay workshop. Additional upgrades include new concrete retaining walls, updated seating, refreshed pit roads, as well as the installation of a new Accutime timing system, LED scoreboards, and dial-in boards just two weeks ago. Track surface revitalization is next on the SDRA member’s list of potential improvements.

SIR will participate in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and Summit World Championships, as well as host a WDRA Race for The Rod event during the 2024 season. Extra perks for becoming part of the Alliance include benefits and discounts for both the racetrack and drivers through the various WDRA member track and WDRA racer programs.