Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Santa Pod’s ‘The Main Event’ Brings Top Racers From Europe and America

Published

Dave Jones/Callum Pudge /Santa Pod photos. 2024 FIA champion Jndia Erbacher (Switzerland – far lane) vs. Susanne Callin (Sweden)

Drag racers from 16 European countries plus the USA will gather at Santa Pod Raceway over late May’s Spring Bank Holiday weekend to contest the opening round of 2025’s FIA/FIM European Championships. With an entry list approaching 300-strong, The Main Event encompasses competition for national as well as international title chases, with classes ranging from youngsters piloting Junior Dragsters and Dragbikes all the way up to the fastest two- and four-wheeled adult machinery on the planet.

300 mph Top Fuel Dragsters are the quickest and fastest of them all. Switzerland’s Jndia Erbacher defends the 2024 crown she snatched dramatically by winning the season’s final two races. Erbacher renews on-track hostilities with Sweden’s speed queen, Susanne Callin, whom she narrowly beat to the title. In performance terms, the two are closely matched, each with 3.8-second, 320mph personal bests. Among the opposition, Britain’s Liam Jones returns to international competition after five years’ absence, having limbered up at last month’s Easter event.

2024 FIA champion Jere Rantaniemi (Finland).

The Pro Modified contest brings another chance to see the remarkable Estonian racer, Andres Arnover, in action. The Main Event combines the opening FIA Pro Mod Championship round with round two of the Motorsport UK British Drag Racing Championship. Arnover already leads the UK points after winning round one at Easter with the quickest Pro Mod elapsed time achieved in Europe, 5.695sec, dipping beneath the 5.7sec barrier, which few others have even approached. Arnover already holds Santa Pod’s Pro Mod speed record at 254.86mph. Another 250mph-plus racer is the defending FIA champion, Finland’s Jere Rantaniemi, who scooped the crown with a final-round victory over Britain’s Andy Robinson last September at the European Finals. Both will figure in the 16-strong international field of racers bidding to overcome the turbocharged Estonian.

Funny Car record setter Terry Haddock (USA).

Aside from the other FIA classes – Pro Stock, Top Methanol – the Funny Car Cup is led by a Texan record setter. When 1960s American racers began cramming nitro-burning dragster engines into saloon-style cars, someone quipped that these machines looked ‘kinda funny’, and the name stuck – funny peculiar, not funny ha-ha. At Easter, Texas veteran Terry Haddock set new European Funny Car marks at 4.124 sec at 307.88mph en route to victory. Like Top Fuel Dragsters, the wild-handling Funnies race over 1,000 feet instead of the classic quarter-mile, for safety reasons. Britain’s Steve Ashdown will be Haddock’s chief opposition.

Jiri Lukes (Czech Republic).

On two wheels, the FIM European Championship brings entries in Top Fuel Bike, nitro SuperTwin, Pro Stock and Super Street bikes. The Main Event’s supporting programme includes full fields of UK championship car and motorcycle classes.

The Main Event 2025 takes place from Friday, May 23rd to Monday, May 26th at Santa Pod Raceway, near Wellingborough NN29 7XA, with a wide range of off-track entertainment complementing the racing action. Full event details are available at https://santapod.co.uk/main-event.php.

Book in advance, online at https://santapodtickets.com/p/mainevent or by telephoning the Box Office at 01234 782828. Paddock access is free for a close-up view of all the pitside action.

This story was originally published on May 6, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Steding Father-Son Duo Doubles Up, Joining Butner, Huffman, Salminen and Vincent as PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown Winners

Kurt Steding and his son, Ethan, shared the winner’s circle for the second time in their careers Saturday night at the Travis Mills Foundation...

3 days ago

IHRA

IHRA Completes Purchase of Kil-Kare Dragway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is pleased to announce the purchase of Kil-Kare Raceway has become final. It is a multi-purpose facility with...

1 day ago

Exclusive

Freedom One Racing’s Ryan, Noah Olah Recount Harrowing Blow-Over Crash, Plans for Future with ‘Pro Mod Powerboat’

Mid-day on Lake Havasu, with the sun high overhead reflecting off the shimmering water, Freedom One Racing’s bold venture into uncharted territory faced a...

1 day ago

Exclusive

‘PINKS 2.0’ Filming to Headline POWER Fest 2025

When someone asks, “Are you racing for pinks?” most people think of the movie Grease, where Kenickie was challenged by Leo to race for...

11 hours ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.