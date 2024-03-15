Santa Pod’s Festival of Power Rescheduled

Thanks to this winter’s excessive rainfall, Santa Pod Raceway has made the early decision to postpone its season-opening extravaganza, the Festival of Power, from Easter weekend to late April.

The 2024 Festival of Power Rescheduled will now take place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday 28.

Santa Pod’s grassland public car parks and campgrounds are waterlogged and unlikely to dry in time to accommodate the usual Easter crowds. The venue’s extensive paved areas, including the track and paddock, are unaffected. Hence, a smaller event with minimal spectator following will be brought forward to Easter and renamed the Easter Nationals. The Festival of Power Rescheduled will take its place over the late-April weekend.

Santa Pod is contacting Festival of Power ticketholders to advise them of the change. Meanwhile, details of the revised Festival of Power Rescheduled program may be found at https://santapod.co.uk/festival-of-power.php or by telephoning 01234 782828.