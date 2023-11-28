Santa Pod Raceway Announces 2024 Schedule, Ticket Sales Date

Tickets for Santa Pod Raceway’s 2024 season will be available on Friday, December 2, 2023. With that, the announcement of the historic track’s schedule has been set for the 2024 season.

The calendar offers 62 spectator and participant events from January to December, a mixture of national and international championship drag races on two and four wheels, car-and-music-based festivals, modified car shows and family-focused events. Public track days, known as “Run What Ya Brungs,” are open to all-comers in possession of a driving license and a midweek program of “Drift What Ya Brungs” runs throughout the year.

The national championship drag racing season begins at Easter with The Festival of Power (29-31 March) and concludes with the National Finals (20-22 September).

Two FIA/FIM-Europe events bookend the European Drag Racing Championships with 300mph action:

The Main Event (24-27 May)

European Finals (5-8 September).

Dragstalgia (5-7 July) headlines a trio of historic drag racing events and Doorslammers (17-19 May) is a no-holds-barred shootout for full-bodied machinery battling for a huge prize fund.

Consecutive weekends see the 37th annual staging of the legendary Bug Jam Festival (26-28 July), followed by the modified car extravaganza USC – Ultimate Street Car (2-4 August).

Some 400,000 spectators a year pass through Santa Pod’s gates to experience the exceptional and varied program of events offered by the Raceway. Visit santapod.co.uk/ calendar to see the full line-up of events.

Tickets for all events may be booked online at santapodtickets.com or by telephoning the Box Office at 01234 782828.

Santa Pod Raceway opened in 1966 as Europe’s first permanent drag racing venue, located on a former World War II airfield – ‘Santa’ to evoke Southern California, the cradle of drag racing; ‘Pod’ for Podington, the name of the airfield and nearby village. The venue holds a 365-day operating license and hosts up to 70 events a year over most weekends from January to December and occasionally mid-week. The calendar includes major spectator events such as two FIA/FIM European Drag Racing Championship rounds and the renowned mid-summer Volkswagen festival, Bug Jam, along with national drag races, modified car shows, specialist and family events, and public track days known as “Run What Ya Brungs.”

Santa Pod Raceway is located on the Bedfordshire-Northamptonshire border near Wellingborough, NN29 7XA. For further information, visit www.santapod.com or telephone 01234 782828.