Sander Engineering Introduces the Revolutionary EZ-Fit Liner Wheel for Drag Racing

Sander Engineering, a pioneer in racing wheel technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Sander EZ-Fit Liner Wheel, specifically designed for drag racing applications. This groundbreaking product, available in both polished and anodized black finishes, is set to redefine the standards of racing performance with prices ranging from $1,229.00 to $1,379.00.

Developed in collaboration with Hoosier Tire and rigorously tested on the NHRA championship-winning alcohol funny car of Doug Gordon, the EZ-Fit Liner Wheel emerges as a game-changing solution to the long-standing challenges of fitting liners and achieving an efficient bead seat in drag racing tires.

A Leap Forward in Racing Wheel Design

At the heart of Sander Engineering’s innovation is the EZ-Fit Wheel, a testament to the company’s commitment to leading the way in racing wheel innovation. Sander prides itself on being a company of racers, for racers, with every product reflecting the dedication and expertise of its team. The EZ-Fit Liner Wheel is no exception, designed to provide unparalleled stability and performance on the track.

Endorsed by Champions

The effectiveness of the EZ-Fit Wheel is underscored by the experiences of top racers. Doug Gordon, the NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car champion, shares, “For a long time, we have dealt with vibrations at high speed. We installed the Sander EZ-Fit Wheels, and it instantly fixed the problem. I honestly didn’t think a wheel could make that big of a difference, but I can assure you it does.”

Similarly, Australian Pro Alcohol Funny Car Champion Steven Reed, the first in Australia to adopt the wheel, remarked on the ease of tire fitting with the EZ-Fit: “I have always dreaded fitting new tires, but now with the new Sander EZ-Fit Liner wheel, I am almost looking forward to the next set of tires!”

The Sander Advantage: Precision and Performance

Sander Engineering’s commitment to excellence is evident in every wheel produced. The company employs cold spinning and CNC control techniques, along with dual rounds of heat treatment for unmatched precision and strength. This meticulous process ensures added durability, better traction, and enhanced performance, living up to the Sander brand’s reputation for precision.

Each wheel half is CNC machined in one continuous process, and the company’s commitment to quality extends to the use of forged bead lock rings and 7075 clamping for unbeatable performance. Sander Racing Wheels not only perform exceptionally but also boast a polished or anodized finish for a sleek appearance.

Ready to Race

Sander Engineering ensures that every wheel is race-ready straight out of the box, with a range of customization options available to suit any racer’s needs. The company’s extensive inventory guarantees timely delivery, so racers can focus on winning.

For more information or to place an order, contact Sander Racing Wheels at 310.534.1210 or visit www.SanderEngineering.com. Join the ranks of champions and experience the difference with Sander’s EZ-Fit Liner Wheel – because at Sander Engineering, we believe it feels good to look good, and perform even better.

This story was originally published on April 3, 2024. Drag Illustrated

