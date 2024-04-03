Sander Engineering Introduces EZ-Fit Liner Wheel

Sander Engineering expands its racing wheel offering an answer to the age-old problem of fitting liners and accomplishing an efficient bead seat. Designed in association with Hoosier Tire and tested on the NHRA championship winning Top Alcohol Funny Car of Doug Gordon, this wheel is a gamechanger for the drag racing industry. Sander Engineering is aimed to become the leader in racing wheel innovation and prides itself on the fact that we are “Racers Building Wheels for Racers.”

Commenting on his experience with the EZ-Fit, Doug Gordon said, “For a long time, we have dealt with vibrations at high speed. We installed the Sander EZ-Fit Wheels; it instantly fixed the problem. I honestly did not think a wheel could make that big of a difference, but I can assure you it does!”

Australian Pro Alcohol Funny Car Champion Steven Reed (The first in Australia to use the wheel) commented, “I have always dreaded fitting new tires, but now with the new Sander EZ-Fit Liner wheel, I am almost looking forward to the next set of tires!”

Contact Sander Racing Wheels at 310.534.1210 or on the web at www.SanderEngineering.com.

This story was originally published on April 3, 2024.