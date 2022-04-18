Connect with us

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Latest Brand to Ride with Camrie Caruso
News

Published

Heading into the NHRA SpringNationals at historic Houston Raceway Park, rookie sensation Camrie Caruso will be representing Texas-based Sand Haulers of America on her 200 mph Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock entry. The first-year Pro Stock driver from Denver, North Carolina, has raced to two quarterfinal finishes and qualified for every race this season. She will be looking to keep her qualifying streak alive when the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro rolls up for the first round of qualifying on Friday night.

“Having a Texas-based company, like Sand Haulers of America on our Chevrolet Camaro will hopefully give us some local fan support,” said Caruso, who competed in her first Four-Wide Nationals two weeks ago in Las Vegas. “Brandon Foster has been great to work with and we really want to highlight what a quality operation he is running and get the word out about all the different aspects of his business. There are a lot of fans and people throughout the NHRA that could benefit from working with Sand Haulers of America either as a customer or a driver.”

Sand Haulers of America provide owners/operators the chance to manage their own schedule and haul routes across Texas and Oklahoma. The company has built a network of drivers and is continually adding to their driver roster through aggressive recruiting with a full staff of driver advocates that assist drivers in matching them with the best options. They also manage complicated logistics coordinating customer shipping goals with the most efficient way of moving cargo where it needs to be. The synergies with trucking logistics and problem solving are just a few of the correlations that fostered the relationship between Sand Haulers of America and Caruso Family Racing.

“We know that being involved with Camrie Caruso and Caruso Family Racing is a good fit for us because of the attitude they have and also the interest our customers and drivers have in racing,” said Foster, owner of Sand Haulers of America. “My kids race junior dragsters and we have sponsored Alex Laughlin in the past. Our goal is to get the word out about great career opportunities and promote what a positive experience working with our company can be for any owner/operator looking to drive in Texas or Oklahoma. We are excited to see our race car on the track at Houston Raceway Park.”

So far this season Caruso has continued to improve her on-track performance racing her Titan Racing Engines-powered Pro Stock entry to career best numbers at almost every national event. She has qualified in the top half of the field at every national event except for the last race in Las Vegas where she narrowly missed the mark starting from the No. 9 spot. Caruso will debut the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro on Friday, April 22 with one qualifying run followed by two more qualifying sessions on Saturday, April 23. Final eliminations will commence on Sunday, April 24 with Caruso chasing her first Pro Stock national event win at Houston Raceway Park.

