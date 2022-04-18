Sand Haulers of America Latest Brand to Ride with Camrie Caruso

Heading into the NHRA SpringNationals at historic Houston Raceway Park, rookie sensation Camrie Caruso will be representing Texas-based Sand Haulers of America on her 200 mph Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock entry. The first-year Pro Stock driver from Denver, North Carolina, has raced to two quarterfinal finishes and qualified for every race this season. She will be looking to keep her qualifying streak alive when the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro rolls up for the first round of qualifying on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Having a Texas-based company, like Sand Haulers of America on our Chevrolet Camaro will hopefully give us some local fan support,” said Caruso, who competed in her first Four-Wide Nationals two weeks ago in Las Vegas. “Brandon Foster has been great to work with and we really want to highlight what a quality operation he is running and get the word out about all the different aspects of his business. There are a lot of fans and people throughout the NHRA that could benefit from working with Sand Haulers of America either as a customer or a driver.”