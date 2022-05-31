Sand Haulers of America Extends Relationship with Camrie Caruso, Adding Epping and Bristol

After a breakout weekend in Houston at the NHRA SpringNationals Sand Haulers of America has extended their primary sponsorship relationship with rookie sensation Camrie Caruso to include the New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire and the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee.

The first-year Pro Stock driver from Denver, North Carolina, raced to her first career No. 1 qualifier and then reached her first final round in Houston backed by Sand Haulers of America as well as a host of associate sponsors including GESI, Titan Racing Engines, Right Trailers, PowerBuilt Tools, VP Racing Lubricants, and NGK Spark Plugs. She will be looking for her first career win when the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro rolls in New England Dragway the first weekend of June.

“Houston was an amazing race, but we want more success. We appreciate Sand Haulers of America stepping up on our Chevrolet Camaro for Epping and Bristol,” said Caruso, who also has two quarterfinal finishes this season. “Everyone from Sand Haulers of America has been great to work with and I can’t thank Brandon Foster enough for the support in helping our team keep chasing our dream of an NHRA Pro Stock world championship. I said it before the Houston national event that there are a lot of fans and people throughout the NHRA that could benefit from working with Sand Haulers of America either as a customer or a driver.”

Sand Haulers of America provides owners/operators the chance to manage their own schedule and haul routes across Texas and Oklahoma. The company has built a network of drivers and is continually adding to their driver roster through aggressive recruiting with a full staff of driver advocates that assist drivers in matching them with the best options. They also manage complicated logistics coordinating customer shipping goals with the most efficient way of moving cargo where it needs to be. The synergies with trucking logistics and problem solving are just a few of the correlations that fostered the relationship between Sand Haulers of America and Caruso Family Racing.

“We knew working with Camrie and the Caruso Family Racing team was the right decision well before the success we saw in Houston,” said Foster, owner of Sand Haulers of America. “Seeing her race to No. 1 and then go to the final just solidified in my mind what a great racer and person Camrie is and why we want to work with her. She is a great driver and role model. Our goal is to get the word out about great career opportunities and promote what a positive experience working with our company can be for any owner/operator. We are excited to see our race car on the track at more events this season.”

This season Caruso has continued to improve her on-track performance racing her Titan Racing Engine powered Pro Stock entry to career best numbers at almost every national event. She has qualified in the top half of the field at almost every national event. Caruso debuted the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro at Houston Raceway Park in April and will continue to campaign it throughout June as well as St. Louis and Dallas.

