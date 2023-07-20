Salinas Family Road Trip Continues Into Seattle Where Pro Stock Motorcycle Makes Its Debut At Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals

The NHRA Drag Racing Series continues into week two of the Western Swing this weekend at Pacific Raceways in Washington. And while the results from the first weekend at Bandimere Speedway might not have been what the Salinas family was hoping for, they enjoyed another week of family time on their motorcycles as they made the trek from Colorado to Washington.

In Top Fuel competition, Mike Salinas qualified fourth in Denver and fell to eventual race-winner, Clay Millican in round two. Jianna Evaristo qualified 11th in Pro Stock Motorcycle and due to a mechanical issue, her bike wouldn’t start when the team got to the starting line for round one on Sunday morning.

But this week marks a fresh start, especially for the Pro Stock Motorcycle class as the riders will make their inaugural start at the Northwest track.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge to learn a brand-new track as an entire class as we’re all starting with a clean slate,” said Evaristo. “After making the semi-final round in Norwalk, we really had high hopes for Denver and we were making solid passes during the qualifying runs. But having the mechanical issue in round one was certainly disappointing, so I’m even more amped up for Seattle to get back on track and redeem ourselves.”

Before Evaristo can take to the Pacific Raceways track, she and the Salinas family first had to make their way there from the Denver area. That means the second leg of their family road trip continued and this time with an added family member, Mom Monica. Monica joined the group in Denver and tagged along for the ride to Seattle on the back of Mike’s motorcycle. Following the race weekend at Pacific Raceways, the ride will continue as the family ultimately makes their way to Sonoma

The 1300-mile ride took the family from Colorado, through Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and then into Washington state. This week’s excitement for the group includes beautiful scenery, even more bugs acquired on their helmets and bikes and for Evaristo, a hotel fire alarm experience to end a long day on the road!

“This second stint of our road trip definitely meant continued consumption of caffeine and sugar,” said Evaristo. “We’ve really seen some beautiful sites as we crossed into Montana – so green, so many trees and a mist hanging over the valley. Then of course there was the hotel fire alarm – tried to take a nice hot shower after a long day of riding and apparently, I had the room with the sensitive smoke detector, which decided to set off the hotel fire alarm. After having my room inspected by the fire department, I had to enjoy a lukewarm shower rather than the hot one I was hoping for, life on the road means there’s never a dull moment.”

NHRA will take to the Pacific Raceways track for one qualifying session on Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM local time. Following this weekend’s event in Washington, the NHRA and the Salinas family road trip will make their way to Sonoma Raceway in Northern California for the final race of this year’s Western Swing.

