Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sales Growing Across the Industry According to Latest SEMA Market Research

Published

SEMA photo

The automotive specialty-equipment industry continues to see growth, strong demand, and less volatility this year, according to the new “SEMA State of the Industry–Spring 2024 Report,” a bi-annual report focusing on the current business climate, key industry trends, and metrics. The report is provided to SEMA members free-of-charge.

A total of 48% of manufacturers reported an increase in company sales over the past year—an 8% increase compared to Fall 2023. Distributors saw the largest sales shift, with 49% reporting an increase in sales, marking an 18% rise compared to last Fall. Meanwhile, a majority of retailers (43%) reported that their sales remained steady.

“Businesses across the board have continued to see improved sales growth, although rising costs remain a significant challenge across the industry,” said SEMA Market Research Director Gavin Knapp. “Our research suggests that despite the price increases, companies are optimistic about their future sales and the growth of the specialty-equipment market in the next 3-5 years.”

Key findings from the report include:

  • Sales Rising: More than half of manufacturers (57%), distributors (53%), and retailers (50%) expect their company sales to grow over the coming year.
  • Opportunity Segments: 38% of manufacturers view off-road as having high opportunity, while 36% of retailers see high opportunity in restoration and classic cars.
  • Help Wanted: A total of 84% of manufacturers and 80% percent of distributors expect to hire over the next year, particularly in sales, labor, and engineering.
  • Prices Leveling Off: Many companies have increased their prices due to increased supplier and production costs; however, 43% of manufacturers, 34% of distributors, and 34% of retailer/installers are expecting to hold prices steady over the next year.
  • Pickups a Segment Leader: Pickups remain the top vehicle segment for the aftermarket with the highest sales growth among manufacturers and retailers/installers over the past year. Still, companies see opportunity across a number of different segments.
  • New Car Prices Dropping: The average price for a new car is $47,244–a decrease of 2% vs. May 2023.

Chapters within the report include industry performance, sales shifts by channel, vehicle segment insights, products and vehicle trends, manufacturer insights, and retailer and installer trends.

SEMA business members can download the report for free as a benefit of membership at www.sema.org/research.   

This story was originally published on May 22, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.