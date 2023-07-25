Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ryan Hargett Scores Win In Unlimited Class at Summit Racing Midwest Drags

Published

Ryan Hargett has once again proven his mettle as he dominated the competition in the Unlimited class at the Summit Racing Midwest Drags. The event, known for its Drag-N-Drive format, took place over four days, featuring drag racing at three Midwest dragstrips and challenging all registered vehicles to drive on public roads between each event.

Hargett’s journey at the Summit Racing Midwest Drags was nothing short of extraordinary. Battling personal challenges and ambitiously revamping half of his car over the winter, Hargett and his dedicated team were determined to go faster and reach new heights in the racing world.

Undeterred by their untested setup, Hargett and his crew embarked on a grueling 12-hour drive to Virginia for the East Coast Invasion edition of the event. To their amazement, their very first run during the test and tune day left them in awe as the car blazed down the strip with a remarkable 7.64-second run at a speed of 185 MPH.

Due to a low turnout in their usual class, Super Street Small Block Power Adder, similar classes were combined, placing them in the Unlimited category. This lucky turn of events gave them a shot at a substantial $2,000 cash prize.

Hargett took on the unexpected challenge, delivering a winning performance. Over eight passes at three different tracks, he consistently averaged an impressive 7.46 seconds at 190 MPH. But that wasn’t all – Hargett’s fastest run clocked in at 7.36 seconds, securing him the second-quickest average and the TOP MPH of the entire event at 194 MPH.

The triumph didn’t come without its fair share of hard work and dedication. Hargett and his team flawlessly drove over 700 miles, hauling their trailer, and conquered the scorching heat, proving the reliability of their machine and the strength of their resolve.

“I couldn’t be happier with the car’s performance on its first outing – breaking our personal best, winning $2,000 in Unlimited, and flawlessly driving over 700 miles, with a trailer, in scorching heat,” Hargett expressed with pride and gratitude.

The victory was a testament to the unwavering support of Hargett’s team, including his devoted wife Tammy, who played an instrumental role in his journey to success.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hargett’s achievements were made possible by the support and contributions of invaluable vendors such as AFCO Racing, Hargett Automotive & Performance, RPM Transmissions, HPT Turbochargers, HPL Superior Lubricants, AFIS Injectors, TKM Performance, Tin Soldier Racecars, VP Racing Fuels, Diamond Pistons, Neal Chance Racing Converters, and TBM Brakes. Their partnership and commitment to excellence played a crucial role in the triumph at the Summit Racing Midwest Drags.

The event would not have been complete without the incredible support of fans, who cheered on Hargett throughout the event. Their unwavering encouragement provided an extra boost of motivation to the team, further solidifying the bond between the racer and his devoted supporters.

The Summit Racing Midwest Drags, with its variety of racing classes and impressive showcase of power-vs-reliability on public roads, continues to be a favorite among drag racing enthusiasts.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.