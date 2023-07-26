Russian River Brewing Co. Riding Along With Antron Brown’s ‘Test Drive’ Dragster At Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ Top Fuel Dragster. The excitement is building for Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ Top Fuel Dragster, who returns to Sonoma, California, for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Antron Brown is no stranger to the NHRA Sonoma Nationals, having claimed victory four times in the past (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015). As he prepares for the upcoming race, Brown is eager to add another triumph to his impressive track record. The 2022 NHRA Sonoma Nationals saw Brown qualify eighth, but an unfortunate first-round exit halted his progress. Nevertheless, Brown remains undeterred and is ready to showcase his determination on the track once more.

In the 2023 season, Antron Brown has already displayed exceptional performance, including one win, one runner-up finish, and one No. 1 qualifier achievement. His determination to secure more victories for his team and fans is evident in his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Notably, during the upcoming Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans and spectators will witness a unique addition to Brown’s ‘Test Drive’ Top Fuel Dragster. As part of an exciting one-race collaboration, the Matco Tools car will proudly display a decal from Russian River Brewing Co. The renowned brewery, located in nearby Windsor, California, will be joining forces with Brown’s team.

Fans attending the NHRA Sonoma Nationals will have the opportunity to join in on the festivities and meet their favorite drivers. Brown, alongside Justin Ashley and Ron Capps, will be available for an autograph session at the Russian River Brewing Co. NHRA Night on Wednesday, July 26, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at 700 Mitchell Lane in Windsor, California, and all three drivers’ cars will be on display, offering a fantastic experience for motorsport enthusiasts and craft beer lovers alike.

Additionally, on Saturday, July 29, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., there will be a Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota midway display, giving fans another chance to interact with their favorite drivers.

Looking forward to the race weekend, Antron Brown expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re looking forward to getting to Sonoma, especially with our new Matco Tools red, white and blue ‘Test Drive’ livery. We’re trying to spread the word that people can come on board and test drive a Matco franchise so that they can put some change in their pocket, and for me, that’s our goal going into the race weekend. We’re going to make some changes to our race program. We’re really pumped up, we know we can run fast. It’s going to get hot during the day, it’s going to get cool at night, it’s going to give us all the different weather conditions that Mother Nature will throw at us but that’s what makes Sonoma so special. We’re collaborating with the great folks from Russian River Brewing Co. this weekend. We’re going to be running a Russian River Brewery sticker on our car, and hosting a lot of their guests, and we love going up there with their IPAs. Hopefully, we can finish our Swing in the winner’s circle and celebrate like rock stars with a Pliny the Elder.”

