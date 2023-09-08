Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photos by Melanie Johnson

News

Runner-up Finish at NHRA U.S. Nationals Leaves Doug Gordon Hungry for Last National Events of His 2023 Season

Published

Doug Gordon entered the U.S. Nationals on a three-race win streak and with the points lead for the 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Championship. Gordon has been on a tear this summer in his Beta Motorcycles Morro Bay Cabinets Top Alcohol Funny Car, winning three National events and qualifying number one at two national events. Gordon finished runner-up at the 69th annual 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, falling short by 0.0105 of a second to Sean Bellemeur. Gordon’s record against Bellemeur is now 2-1 in 2023.

Gordon’s crew made up of his parents, wife, and two daughters, have put together one of the most consistent cars in the TAFC class. They have made twenty-five runs since July 1, 90% of which were sub-5.6 second runs. Their performance at the U.S. Nationals displayed the same consistency.

Gordon qualified number two in the 16-car TAFC field and worked his way through the bracket to race Bellemeur, the number one qualifier, in the final round on Monday. Now, Bellemeur is currently second in points for the 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Championship and will be a tough competitor for Gordon down the stretch.

“Winning Indy this year would have been a dream, but we gave it a good run, and we are proud of the team’s effort. Congratulations to the Killer-B team,” Gordon commented Monday evening after the final round.

Gordon is still in the lead for the Championship points race but will have to carry the same dominance through the final four races on his 2023 schedule. It’s a simple goal for the Gordon family: win one more Championship for Doug in 2023. Now a licensed TAFC driver, Maddi Gordon (Doug’s daughter) will take the wheel in 2024, making this Doug’s last chance to become Champion once again.

The Gordon’s next stop will be St. Louis, Missouri, for the LORDS Regional event held at World Wide Technologies Raceway October 4-7. Their next National event will be in Dallas for the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex October 12-15.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.