Rumble Wars Extreme 8 Will Rock Summit Motorsports Park in 2022

Powerful Pro Mods will pound pavement for the R&R Auto Body and DeCerbo Construction Rumble Wars Extreme 8 at three events this year at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The high-horsepower cars, packing turbo, supercharger and nitrous combinations, will command attention on the eighth-mile at the 16th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, June 2-5, Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire, Aug. 6 and NMCA All-American Nationals, Aug. 25-28.

NMCA VP Racing Lubricants Xtreme Pro Mod rules will be followed.

Winners will receive $3,500, while runners-up will receive $1,500. Semifinalists will walk away with $500 and quarterfinalists will walk away with $250. Additionally, racers will be chasing a season championship, and the champion will be recognized at the 49th Annual Edelbrock Performance Banquet of Champions presented by Lincoln Electric in January.

The $200 entry fee includes driver and up to three crew members.

“The cars that run this series are very competitive, and the variety of body styles and power adders makes it very exciting,” said Daniel Roemer of R&R Auto Body, whose father, David Roemer, is the series’ 2021 champion. “In addition to the big personalities of the cars, fans like the big personalities of the drivers. There’s something for everyone with this series.”

R&R Auto Body is in Cleveland, Ohio, and DeCerbo Construction is in Canfield, Ohio. Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, visit summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.