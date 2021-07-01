Rumble Wars Extreme 8 Kicking Off Four-Race Series at Norwalk’s Cavalcade of Stars

Pro Modified racing at Summit Motorsports Park has always been a part of the “Norwalk Experience” and this Saturday during the 15th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser will be no different.

After a 2020 season that saw Summit Motorsports Park dormant, it roars to life once again with one of its premier events. The Cavalcade of Stars is an annual NHRA Division 3 points race that features all the grassroots racing with the signature Bader Family style that race fans have come to expect. This includes Jet Cars, Fireworks, and on Saturday, July 3rd, the return of the R&R Auto Body / DeCerbo Construction Rumble Wars Extreme 8. It’s a four-event series qualifying eight cars, heads-up, eighth-mile, Pro Modified racing mixing different power and motor combinations.

ADVERTISEMENT



The field will consist of teams from all over the Great Lakes region with Ohio, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania being represented so far. The pre-entries include:

– John DeCerbo

– Matt Hutter

– Keith Jackson

– Pat Moore (driving for Larry Nance)

– Dave Roemer

– Melanie Salemi (2018 Rumble Wars Extreme 8 Champion)

– Skinny Kids Racing

– Jackie Slone

– Tony St. Bernard

– John Vergotz

As you can see, this field is not only full of high-caliber vehicles, but colorful characters too. Qualifying will be run at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday, with eliminations following at 2, 5, and 8 p.m. Drivers will also be vying for the $500 Low Qualifier Bonus sponsored by Bar’s Leak, Rislone, and Hy-per Lube. Coverage of the racing action will be brought to you by Straight Line Media!

For more information regarding the 15th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser please visit summitmotorsportspark.com or call (419) 668-5555.

Comments