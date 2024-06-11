Rottler Manufacturing Teams with Pat Musi Racing Engines on Engine Builder Innovation

Rottler Manufacturing, a global leader in engine building machinery and technology, today announced that legendary engine builder Pat Musi Racing Engines has joined Rottler in a new initiative designed to spur innovation within the performance engine industry. Under the program, known as the Engine Builder Innovation Project, Rottler Manufacturing is working with Musi and a select number of other leading engine builders to leverage their combined expertise and develop the next generation of performance engine technologies.

“Rottler is dedicated to developing the best machining tools and technology in the engine building industry and we need best-in-class engine builders to help us do that,” said David Bianchi, General Manager at Rottler Manufacturing. “Pat Musi Racing Engines is one of the most innovative and successful builders in the business, so having our equipment in the shop and learning how they leverage it to build better engines is key for us.”

Goals of the innovation project include reducing time and labor costs while improving the build quality, and developing new engineering and machining techniques to improve engine performance.

“Our biggest question these days is ‘where will the next big horsepower gains come from?’,” Bianchi said. “We’re hoping by putting cutting edge tools and technologies into the hands of brilliant engine builders like Pat Musi we’ll get answers that benefit the whole industry.”

This story was originally published on June 11, 2024.