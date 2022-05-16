Rookie Tylor Miller Scores First Victory in FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Action at Virginia

Tylor Miller picked up his first career win in just his third career start in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, racing to an impressive victory on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park as part of the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

The event, which was powered by LAT Racing Oils, was the third of 10 races during the 2022 FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon season.

In the final round against teammate and multi-time world champion Rickie Smith, Miller went 5.798-seconds at 251.02 mph in his nitrous-powered Pee Dee Fleet Camaro to pick up the incredible win. The NHRA Pro Mod rookie reached the final round with victories against J.R. Gray, Stan Shelton and Justin Bond, setting up the matchup with Smith. Miller again impressed, leading to an emotional moment in the winner’s circle.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was nine years old,” said Miller, who qualified third with a 5.761 at 252.24. “My dad and I have been in this business for a long time and I’m trying to not cry right now. I’ve been working on this really hard. Rickie Smith, without him, this wouldn’t have happened. Everybody who works for us at the shop makes this possible.”

Smith reached his 26th career final round thanks to round wins against Sidnei Frigo, Doug Winters and points leader Kris Thorne. Smith and Miller are now second and third in points, respectively, after three races. Thorne, who was the No. 1 qualifier and won the first two races of the season, still holds an 89-point advantage over Smith.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon returns to action June 23-26 as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.