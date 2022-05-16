Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA Race Coverage

Rookie Tylor Miller Scores First Victory in FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Action at Virginia
Advertisement

News NHRA Race Coverage

Watch: Larry 'Spiderman' McBride Makes Fastest Motorcycle Pass in History at Virginia NHRA Nationals

NHRA Race Coverage

Bill Skillman Races to Back-to-Back Factory Stock Showdown Wins with Virginia NHRA Nationals Victory

NHRA Race Coverage

JFR Drivers Brittany Force, Robert Hight Sweep Nitro Classes at Virginia NHRA Nationals

NHRA Race Coverage

B. Force, Hight and M. Smith Cap Off Virginia NHRA Nationals with Victories

NHRA Race Coverage

More Track Records Fall as Hagan, B. Force and A. Smith Qualify No. 1 at NHRA Virginia Nationals

NHRA

Brittany Force Looks to Extend Top Fuel Points Lead in Virginia

News NHRA

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod World Champ Jose Gonzalez Chasing Win at Virginia Race Powered by LAT Racing Oils

News NHRA

Mountain Motor Pro Stock Signs Grade A Quality Energy Shots as Title Sponsor for NHRA Virginia Nationals

NHRA

NHRA Bringing Plenty of Action, Excitement in Return to Virginia Motorsports Park

NHRA

Rookie Tylor Miller Scores First Victory in FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Action at Virginia

Published

Tylor Miller picked up his first career win in just his third career start in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, racing to an impressive victory on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park as part of the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

The event, which was powered by LAT Racing Oils, was the third of 10 races during the 2022 FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon season.

In the final round against teammate and multi-time world champion Rickie Smith, Miller went 5.798-seconds at 251.02 mph in his nitrous-powered Pee Dee Fleet Camaro to pick up the incredible win. The NHRA Pro Mod rookie reached the final round with victories against J.R. Gray, Stan Shelton and Justin Bond, setting up the matchup with Smith. Miller again impressed, leading to an emotional moment in the winner’s circle.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was nine years old,” said Miller, who qualified third with a 5.761 at 252.24. “My dad and I have been in this business for a long time and I’m trying to not cry right now. I’ve been working on this really hard. Rickie Smith, without him, this wouldn’t have happened. Everybody who works for us at the shop makes this possible.”

Smith reached his 26th career final round thanks to round wins against Sidnei Frigo, Doug Winters and points leader Kris Thorne. Smith and Miller are now second and third in points, respectively, after three races. Thorne, who was the No. 1 qualifier and won the first two races of the season, still holds an 89-point advantage over Smith.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon returns to action June 23-26 as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.