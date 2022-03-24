Rookie Standout Camrie Caruso to Rep Air Flow Research, SCAT Crankshafts & Procar by SCAT in Vegas

As the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series begins to pick up speed, Pro Stock rookie driver Camrie Caruso continues to succeed on and off the track. The 24-year-old racer from Denver, North Carolina, will experience the NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals for the first time with a new look Chevrolet Camaro featuring the branding of Air Flow Research (AFR) SCAT Crankshafts and Procar by SCAT. Caruso has been hard at work since January improving her driving skills and introducing new companies to the NHRA’s diverse fanbase. The alliance with Air Flow Research, SCAT Crankshafts and Procar by SCAT is another example of Caruso’s marketing savvy.

“We have been talking with the team at Air Flow Research, SCAT Crankshafts and Procar by SCAT about getting involved with our program for a while,” said Caruso, who has qualified at all three NHRA national events in 2022 and advance to the quarterfinals the past two races. “They are the aftermarket go-to seat for Chevrolet Camaros so this relationship was literally a perfect fit. When you add in the backing of Air Flow Research and SCAT Crankshafts with their long history in Pro Stock, I could not be more excited to represent these companies.”

Air Flow Research pioneered the process of CNC porting cylinders heads. Over the last 52 years they have been defining technological leadership and flow dynamics in the pursuit of increased performance. This commitment has enabled AFR to find themselves on the fastest race cars like Caruso’s Pro Stock Camaro with Titan Racing Engine power and the most powerful street machines in the country. Utilizing modern machining techniques and the latest in machinery, AFR stays true to this commitment by machining each piece in our Valencia, California facility just 30 minutes north of Los Angeles.

Ken Sperling, who started AFR in 1970, has a long list of accomplishments attached to his name and worked with early pro stock pioneers making more power with names like Grumpy Jenkins, Bob Glidden, Warren Johnson, and Frank Iaconio.

“All three brands have a long history of competing in and supporting motorsports.” Says Alex George, Air Flow Research Marketing Coordinator. “We are proud to be partnering with Camrie Caruso and the Caruso Family Racing team for the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. After working with Camrie, Marc, Eric and the team last year we got to know Camrie and felt she would be a great ambassador for our company. Our team members and customers love NHRA drag racing and we can’t wait to see the Procar by Scat Camaro on the track in 2022.”

Procar by SCAT is the official seat of the COPO Camaro. Their seat can take consumers from the street to the track and provide the comfort and quality needed for anything they want to do in their street or race car. They are the industry leader in style, comfort and quality at an affordable price. The clean, classic lines complement the interior of any automobile, street rod, cruiser, pony car, muscle car, off-road buggy, truck or sport compact. Ergonomically shaped cushions, made with high-density, injection-molded foam, ensure comfort with the proper support.

“We are your high-performance headquarters. From mild to wild, SCAT and AFR have products of the ultimate quality, durability, and reliability for any engine build. We have been the brand that engine builders trust to take their customers to the next level for the past 50 plus years,” added George.

SCAT has been a leading manufacturer of high-performance crankshafts, connecting rods and rotating assemblies used in the performance automotive aftermarket. SCAT was founded in 1964 by Tom Lieb, and for over 50 years has a long history of bringing innovation to the automotive aftermarket. Today SCAT provides the broadest selection of high quality and high-performance crankshafts, connecting rods and rotating assemblies in the industry.

Caruso will debut the Air Flow Research, SCAT Crankshaft, Procar by SCAT Chevrolet Camaro on Friday, April 1 with two qualifying runs followed by two more qualifying sessions on Saturday, April 2. Final eliminations will commence on Sunday, April 3 with Caruso chasing her first Pro Stock national event win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

