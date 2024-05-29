Rookie Season Shifts to High Gear for Brandon Foster

It has been seven weeks since NHRA rookie of the year contender and Pro Stock standout Brandon Foster raced side by side on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Foster competed in the two four-wide nationals in April, but those unique events are not the same as the traditional head-to-head match-ups Foster is quickly acclimating himself to behind the wheel of his Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro. This weekend Foster and the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro will make his first appearance at the New England Dragway.



“I can’t wait to get back to just racing one other driver,” said Foster. “The four-wides were cool and I feel like I did a pretty good job but there is nothing like pulling up beside one other person and seeing who can get to the finish line stripe first. I have heard good things about New England Dragway and the fact that it is all-concrete should make for some great racing.”

Foster has shown he can handle himself behind the wheel of his Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro that gets its power from KB Titan racing. In two of his first three races the rookie raced to the quarterfinals taking out veteran driver Chris MaGaha at the Winternationals and Troy Coughlin Jr. at the Gatornationals. Those round wins were solid efforts for Foster who is still learning with every run down the track.



“I have a lot of confidence in my ability to drive and to learn,” said Foster, a successful businessman and entrepreneur. “I have built companies from the ground up and I am doing the same thing with my Pro Stock career. I am working on learning and getting better at the track and in my down time. There is so much that goes on once you strap into this Aqua Pro Camaro you must have a laser focus. I am ready for Epping.”



Foster is in an elite group of first year pro drivers and riders vying for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Foster has had some early season success and finds himself in good company with NASCAR Hall of Famer turned drag racer Tony Stewart who is making his way in Top Fuel, second generation driver Daniel Wilkerson who is making his first run at a full season in Funny Car and motorcycle phenom Richard Gadson who is riding a powerful Vance & Hines Pro Stock Motorcycle. This group is joined by Jasmine Salinas, Sienna Wildgust, Travis Shumake and later this season Ida Zetterstrom.



“Getting some round wins early in the season was a big help in starting my rookie season,” said Foster. “We are in the Pro Stock Top Ten which is great, but we want to move up and keep winning rounds. Epping will be a great chance to make a move. I want to be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year all season and the best way to do that is to keep doing what we are doing. There are some big names in this rookie class, but we all have to do the job on the track.”



Foster and the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro will continue to battle this weekend at the New England Nationals. The rookie driver will get two qualifying runs on Friday and two on Saturday. The quickest 16 Pro Stock cars will race for the iconic Wally trophy on Sunday.



“I am looking forward to the four qualifying runs on Friday and Saturday because that is the best environment for me to continue to get better,” said Foster. “I didn’t race Chicago because of some business commitments but I am ready for the New England Nationals. I want to make the most of the qualifying runs and get back into my racer groove. Sunday could be a long day for us and I hope to see a lot of win lights.”



Final eliminations on Sunday will begin at 11 a.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on FS1.

This story was originally published on May 29, 2024.